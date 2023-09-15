Celebrity Homes: Gisele Bündchen Buys Equestrian Estate In Southwest Ranches, Florida

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Tweet this

Highlights of Gisele's new home with almost 5,200 square feet include a first-floor primary suite with its own sitting area and private bathroom, an open concept living room with a fireplace and a floating-glass staircase, a gourmet kitchen with Italian Calacatta quartz countertops and a built-in bar. There is also an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, BBQ pit, and a wine fridge.

Gisele has owned multiple properties with her former husband, Tom Brady, in New York, Massachusetts, Montana and Florida, and she recently purchased a $11.5 million home in Surfside, Florida – just across the water from Tom's home in Indian Creek. No word on where Gisele and her two teenage children will spend most of their time, but the Southwest Ranches home is near several of Florida's top-rated private schools. The listing agent, Chad Bishop, said that Gisele plans to have horses, chickens and other farm animals, "a real animal-friendly property."

Located near the Everglades about halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches is a rural neighborhood of large estates, including quite a few equestrian ranches, which led to the town's name. Horses are almost as common as people in Southwest Ranches with miles of parks and trails to ride. The town is home to a number of national and local celebrities, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chicago Bears stars Devin Hester and Brandon Marshall, and Miami Heat star Udonis Johneal Haslem.

The seller was represented by Chad Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, while the buyer was represented by Laura Valente with Global Luxury Realty LLC. Photo Credit: Eric Igualada / ONE Sotheby's International Realty

