Celebrity Homes: Hairdresser to the Stars Lists Perfectly-Styled Newport Beach Home

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Now the Markhams have listed their exquisitely crafted Newport Beach home for sale at $16.5 million. The remarkable estate includes 5,866 square feet of living space on a secluded private peninsula, just a few blocks to the ocean. They personally developed the home from the ground up, using only the finest materials and craftsmanship, in line with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. The Hamptons-inspired home features an airy open floor plan with La Cantina retractable doors for seamless indoor/outdoor living, bright white walls, solid white oak flooring, a brand-new slate roof, and a classy, contemporary aesthetic.

The chef's kitchen is spacious with top-of-the-line equipment, including a dual-fuel Wolf range, a Subzero commercial fridge, a beverage fridge, plus a unique wine storage located under the stairs, and a walk-in butler's pantry. The stunning primary suite spans the entire upper floor, with a sitting room, a generous bedroom, an extra space for a workout room or home office, a coffee bar, direct elevator access, and a fantastic bathroom. Personally designed by Jim Markham, it incorporates optimized lighting, premium seating, and all the essentials to create a luxurious salon-ready space for grooming. A media room, foyer, and the great/room-dining room join three additional bedrooms and three-and-a-half bedrooms.

Outside, find a gorgeous pool and spa, an outdoor lounge with a Hasten BBQ, and manicured lawns, all surrounded by mature trees and a new all-weather vinyl fence. The super modern home sports full home integration panels with touchpads that control the entire house via the app-based Savant system, plus two high-speed EV chargers in the three-car garage.

Newport Beach is an upscale coastal community known for its sandy beaches and recreational harbor, one of the largest on the West Coast. Nearby options for entertainment include the Big Canyon Country Club and Bonita Canyon Sports Park, with the beaches, harbor, and Newport's charming downtown just a short drive away. Gorgeous weather and stunning homes make the town popular with celebrities. Just a few of the Markham estate's notable neighbors include Dean Koontz, Los Angeles Angels MLB-star Mike Trout, and 'Shark Tank' investor Robert Herjavec.

The listing is held by Rex McKown and Marcy Weinstein of M|W|A at Compass.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com