Celebrity Homes: Ivan Lendl's Gigantic Connecticut Mansion Sets Record

Jeremy's surveying experience as well as his expertise in overhead electrical transmission lines and lidar technology adds an invaluable perspective and skill set to our growing utilities team. Post this

Lendl's hard work paid off in the form of a sprawling, 445-acre estate with a custom-designed 18,000-square-foot mansion in Connecticut, which the tennis great has called home since 1992. The spectacular compound has just sold for $12 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in Litchfield County.

Designed by Allen Greenburg, one of the leading classical architects of the twenty-first century, the stone house epitomizes the New Classical style. A labor of love for Lendl and his wife, the Georgian Federal-inspired mansion impresses with columns, arched doorways, extensive millwork, and a cedar shake roof. The spacious floor plan encompasses ten bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, and three half baths.

French doors open onto the stunning foyer, where a grand staircase leads to the upper floors. Towering ceilings are complemented by wide-plank oak floors and intricate moldings. A wood-paneled library, spacious living room, formal dining room, and family room all have their own fireplaces. The chef's kitchen offers the latest in top-of-the-line appliances, plus a butler's pantry. Gorgeous views of the surrounding hills can be seen from every window.

The massive primary suite offers dual walk-in closets, a sitting room, and a decadent oversized bathroom. Additional amenities include two offices, one with a paladin window, a children's suite, a trophy room, a wine cellar, and a game room. An indoor pool, two locker rooms, a sauna, a workout room, and a full-sized gym allow serious training no matter what the weather.

The landscaped grounds include a pond, multiple tennis courts, gardens, patios, and a heated gunite pool with a cabana. Equestrian facilities are included in the massive property, with a six-stall barn and several paddocks. Two garages, one with its own office, include six bays, while an elegant driveway sets the house away from the road. Grand gates provide security and privacy.

Founded in 1740, the town of Cornwall is known as the "Greenest Town in Connecticut" and offers lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation. The wider Litchfield Hills region offers over 540 miles of hiking trails, plus a thriving arts and culture scene. The birthplace of revolutionary war hero Ethan Allen, Cornwall is not without its celebrity connections. Longtime "Law & Order" star Sam Waterson owns a house in the area; Broadway producer Oscar Serlin and composer Tom Jones also call it home.

The listing was held by Elyse Harney Morris and Bill Melnick with Elyse Harney Real Estate.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com