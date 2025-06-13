Celebrity Homes: Kenny Rogers Sang Love Songs and Flipped Fabulous Mansions

Launched in 2010, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com looks back at some of the website's most popular celebrity homes, including Kenny Rogers, who was a prolific real estate buyer and seller. One of Kenny's homes is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before Ellen DeGeneres, Meg Ryan and Diane Keaton, there was Kenny Rogers — Hollywood celebrities who entertained us and flipped homes on the side. Born in 1938 with the entrepreneur gene, Kenny's instinct for making money went back to his poor Houston childhood in a federal housing project with his parents and seven siblings, when he had to make a few bucks to finance his budding music career. He found early success as a local teen star and sang his minor-hit song "That Crazy Feeling" on Dick Clark's "American Bandstand" at age 20. Later joining the New Christy Minstrels and then the First Edition and then going solo with giant hits such as "The Gambler," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream," his career soared as one of the world's favorite country-pop singers.
By the 1980s, Rogers had won over 50 major music awards, including Grammy, American Music and Country Music awards. In 1986, he was named the Favorite Singer of All Time by "USA Today." Always with lots of energy while singing, acting, producing and television roles, Kenny segued into buying, renovating and selling big homes with solid bones in upscale neighborhoods at a good profit. He sold his first flip in 1984 in Beverly Hills for $20 million, which was a record price at the time.
A small sample of Kenny's real estate work: in 2002 he paid $2.75 million for a bank-owned, 27,000-square-foot home in Atlanta that had been on the market at $12 million; he sold it four years later for $8.5 million. In 2009, Rogers paid $2.8 million for a home in Atlanta's ritzy Tuxedo Park that had been listed at almost $8 million. He sold it elegantly furnished in a down market in 2011 for $3.725 million. And in Athens, Georgia, Rogers built the almost 1,000-acre Beaver Dam Farm, which he sold in 2011 for $10.5 million. enny's last home was a six-bedroom French Country-style estate in Sandy Springs, Georgia, was sold for $2.475 million. He purchased the six-bedroom property in 2019 to be closer to his medical team. The home sold for $2.75 million after his death in 2020.
Kenny retired from entertaining in 2017 and died in 2020. The Gambler left quite a legacy in the music business and also in the real estate world.
