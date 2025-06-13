Celebrity Homes: Kenny Rogers Sang Love Songs and Flipped Fabulous Mansions

Launched in 2010, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com looks back at some of the website's most popular celebrity homes, including Kenny Rogers, who was a prolific real estate buyer and seller. One of Kenny's homes is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before Ellen DeGeneres, Meg Ryan and Diane Keaton, there was Kenny Rogers — Hollywood celebrities who entertained us and flipped homes on the side. Born in 1938 with the entrepreneur gene, Kenny's instinct for making money went back to his poor Houston childhood in a federal housing project with his parents and seven siblings, when he had to make a few bucks to finance his budding music career. He found early success as a local teen star and sang his minor-hit song "That Crazy Feeling" on Dick Clark's "American Bandstand" at age 20. Later joining the New Christy Minstrels and then the First Edition and then going solo with giant hits such as "The Gambler," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream," his career soared as one of the world's favorite country-pop singers.