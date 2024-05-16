Celebrity Homes: Migdale Castle Auction - Built for Andrew Carnegie's Daughter

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Although he gave away most of his fortune, Margaret "Midge" Carnegie's life as Andrew's daughter, her $15 million inheritance, and a trustee of the Carnegie Foundation afforded a lavish lifestyle. A philanthropist like her parents, Margaret led a quiet life married to Roswell Miller in 1919, the mother of four children, and divorced in 1953, the heiress made her home at a stunning Hudson Valley mansion she named "Migdale Castle." Built in 1927, the home was a play on Margaret's name but ended up with her husband after their divorce. Roswell lived in the home until he died in 1983, and Margaret moved to Connecticut, where she died in 1990. One of New York's grandest estates, Migdale Castle, is set to be auctioned by Concierge Auctions.

Migdale Castle sports a classic British design with a stunning ivy-covered stone facade. Inside are soaring exposed-beam ceilings, stone floors, elegant fireplaces, big windows, and wooden banisters. Grand, spacious rooms with old-world styling and intricate details provide ample room for entertaining in style. The gorgeous kitchen features blonde hardwood cabinets and a massive center island. An indoor pool and hot tub offer the ultimate in luxury. A total of about 34,000 square feet with ten bedrooms is joined by numerous amenities, including a plush home theater and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar. Renovated in 2000, the estate retains its classic beauty but has been updated with the latest in modern conveniences and appliances.

Over 50 acres of lush grounds surround the mansion. The park-like environment offers plenty of options for relaxing and having fun: tennis courts, a cabana, a playground and multiple ponds on the main property. The opportunity to purchase an additional 150 acres with walking trails, fields, orchards and an organic garden with a greenhouse will be offered to the winning bidder.

Referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons, Millbrook is a small but affluent village about 90 miles north of New York City. It became infamous in the 1960s as the domain of LSD evangelist Timothy Leary. Options for entertainment include the Millbrook Golf and Tennis Club, Orvis Sandanona Shooting Grounds, and the shops and restaurants of the village's charming downtown. A haven for celebrities, some notable neighbors include Faith Hill, Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, and Rufus Wainwright.

The auction will be conducted by Concierge Auctions and will close on May 30th. Previously listed for $14 million, the home will sell with no reserve.

