Celebrity Homes: Mozart's Last Castle Is Going To Auction

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Mozart's final work was commissioned by Count Franz von Walsegg of Schloss Stuppach in Salzburg, present-day Austria. This historic castle, one of the few in lower Austria still in private hands, will be auctioned at Sotheby's New York, with bidding open to December 14. The palace was previously listed for 12 million euros. Known as "Mozart's Last Castle" the property currently serves as a world-class performance space, including several independent businesses. The experience theatre, club salon, concert program, and castle shop are included in the property purchase.

The castle's rich history dates to at least 1130, with partial redesigns in the 15th and 17th centuries. In 1945, the Nazis ordered the castle blown up to prevent it from falling into Soviet hands, but the officer in charge refused and the castle survived. Its architecture reflects the different periods of its construction, with elements of medieval, Renaissance and Baroque styles. The gorgeous four-story residence is surrounded by a landscaped park with elaborate gardens and ancient trees. Inside, the historic home is appointed with priceless antiques. The castle's 50 rooms include numerous entertainment spaces such as a cinema, two halls, formal dining rooms, and a library. The estate also includes the Renaissance-era Requiem chapel and a dungeon. Besides Mozart, other famous visitors to the castle include Napoleon Bonaparte, Franz Schubert, Pope Pius VI, Princess Isabelle von Bourbon-Parma, and Emperor Franz Stephan von Lothringen.

Schloss Stuppach is located in the small mountain town of Gloggnitz, Austria. The area offers numerous Gothic and Baroque buildings and lots of history. Conveniently placed, it is only about an hour by train or car from Vienna. Known as the "City of Music", Vienna has a long and storied history of opera, theatre, and classical music. Mozart himself spent much of his career in the city, was married at its St. Stephen's Cathedral, and lies buried at its Cemetery of St. Marx. His preserved apartment, a museum, and numerous monuments attest to the composer's deep connection with Austria's vibrant capital.

The auction will be held by Concierge Auctions.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ridley, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com