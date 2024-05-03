Celebrity Homes: Muhammad Ali's LA Mansion Is Going To Auction - Heavyweight Boxing Champ's Home After He Retired

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Muhammad Ali's former mansion, a beautiful Italian Renaissance home in a prime Los Angeles location, is set to be auctioned by Concierge Auctions. Built in 1916 by John C. Austin, architect of the Griffith Observatory and LA's City Hall, the estate exudes charm and grandeur. A stained glass personally designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany tops a collection of priceless architectural features, including antique fireplaces, French Empire chandeliers, and imported Italian marble. Ali owned the home from 1979 to 1984.

Stone steps lead up to a European-style facade. Set up for entertaining in style, the mansion's lower floor features a grand entry hall, a sun room with a glass roof, a spacious salon, an ornate formal dining room, a living room with oversized bay windows, and a den with a wet bar. The estate has hosted a parade of luminaries, including Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and President Obama.

Upstairs, find bedrooms and offices, including a massive primary suite with its own fireplace. The suite opens onto a columned deck that overlooks two beautifully landscaped gardens. The park-like grounds include a swimming pool, lush lawns, a pergola terrace, stone fountains and patios. Sitting on a 1.5-acre corner lot, the 10,500-square-foot mansion and 1,000-square-foot guesthouse are surrounded by privacy hedges and nestled behind the guarded gates of Fremont Place, an exclusive gated community in Hancock Park.

Hancock Park is an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood known for its architecturally important homes. A haven for Golden Age celebrities, some of Ali's neighbors included Mae West, Clark Gable, and Nat King Cole, plus titans of industry A.P. Giannini (founded Bank of America) and King Gillete of Gillete Inc. Contemporary stars who call the region home include Margot Robbie and Fred Savage. Nearby options for entertainment include the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Wilshire Country Club.

Previously listed for $13.5 million, the estate will be auctioned with a reserve. Bidding will close on May 15th. The auction is conducted by Concierge Auctions.

