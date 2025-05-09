Celebrity Homes: NBA All-Star Ben Simmons' New York City Apartment Is a Star, Too

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Not only is Ben an all-star on the basketball court, his New York apartment is also a star and is for sale after his move to LA. The five-bedroom, 5,261-square-foot pad in Brooklyn's exclusive Olympia Dumbo building is listed for $16.995 million.

Ben's gorgeous condo has been designed for grand-scale entertaining, with a dedicated entertainment and guest wing featuring a state-of-the-art home theater and seamless indoor-outdoor flow incorporating a wraparound terrace with 180 degrees of city and waterfront views. The stunning primary suite has been designed as a private retreat, complete with a massive custom dressing room and an opulent walk-in shoe closet.

In an apartment filled with features and surprises, one of the best are the large windows throughout the home that offer lots of natural light and truly amazing views, with the Manhattan Skyline, New York Harbor, Brooklyn Bridge, and the Statue of Liberty all visible from different rooms. The aesthetic is one of understated luxury, with a clean, contemporary feel dominated by white walls and blonde hardwood floors. With interiors designed by famed interior designers Widell & Boschetti, the residence offers the ultimate in modern convenience, including heated floors, custom lighting, power shades and curtains, and an oversized laundry room—all controlled by a Savant home automation system.

The Olympia Dumbo building offers a coveted address and fantastic amenities, including two pools, a private tennis court, a game lounge with two-lane bowling, a state-of-the-art fitness center with spin studio, boxing gym, steam & sauna, an exclusive club lounge for entertaining, an outdoor kitchen with cabanas, a juice bar, a pet spa, a lobby lounge, and on-site parking.

DUMBO stands for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass. The center of Brooklyn's Tech Triangle, it is Brooklyn's most affluent neighborhood and one of the wealthiest communities in the city. It hosts NYU's Tandon School of Engineering and numerous tech startups. With Ben off to LA, the neighborhood's illustrious residents include Joe Jonas and Frozen's "Let it Go" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Nearby options for entertainment include the New York Transit Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, and Fort Greene Park.

The listing for Ben's apartment is held by M. Monica Novo at Douglas Elliman.

