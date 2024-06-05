Celebrity Homes: New York Yankees MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's Fabulous New York Castle Has Sold

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Built in the early 1900s on Greenwood Lake on the border of New York and New Jersey, the estate is actually two castles: the master castle with a connected tower and a guest castle. Loaded with rustic atmosphere and many stunning architectural features, such as the soaring wood-beamed ceiling in the great room, large stone fireplaces, a stone turret and a stone bridge traversing a lagoon, many elements duplicate what one would find in European castles.

Sited on four acres, the immaculately restored greystone compound consists of the main house, a guest house, pool house and boat house located at the edge of nearly 700 feet of Greenwood Lake's shoreline. Measuring almost 9,000 square feet, the main house is perfect for extended family or as a corporate retreat with water sports and enjoying the extensive, partially covered terrace with infinity pool overlooking the lake. Living areas in the main house include six bedrooms, seven full and five half baths, great room, four kitchens, multiple stone fireplaces including one on the terrace, dens, game room, sunroom, formal dining room, office, gym and family room with a bar. The turret opens out to a widow's walk which is duplicated on the guest house, both providing beautiful lake and wooded views. There are extensive gardens, a Statue of Liberty replica and a four-car garage.

Rurally located less than 50 miles from Yankee Stadium, Greenwood Lake was one of the East Coast's most popular resort towns in the late 1800s and early 1900s, attracting celebrities such as another Yankees legend, Babe Ruth, who was a frequent visitor. The seven-mile lake, restaurants and rural atmosphere still attract many visitors from New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

At age 49, the retired New York Yankees superstar is a 14-time All-Star, MLB Hall of Famer, and the recent CEO and co-owner of the Miami Marlins. He is currently involved in media content production and is a FOX-TV MLB studio analyst.

The Tiedemann Castle listing agent is Diane Mitchell with Wright Bros. Real Estate in Nyack, New York.

