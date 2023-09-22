Celebrity Homes: Paul Anka Lists Sherwood Country Club Mansion for $10 Million

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Tweet this

The stately, French-inspired residence sits on one of the country club's largest lots at nearly six acres, offering views of the golf clubhouse and the surrounding mountains. The landscaped grounds feature a majestic infinity pool, plus a glass-walled, free-standing gym and outdoor shower. Fully gated, the home is set back from the road with a long driveway and private motor court. Past the impressive columned entryway, find an aesthetic of classic luxury, featuring stone floors, high ceilings, designer light fixtures and marble accents. Perfect for an entertainer, the home features a recording studio, a mirrored billiard room, a gorgeous chef's kitchen, and collapsible doors that offer seamless access between the living and dining areas and the spacious patios for entertaining and lounging. The spacious primary suite includes a fireplace, an opulent bath, and a dressing room. With 7,791 square feet, five bedrooms and six baths, the two-story home offers a lifestyle of opulence and elegance.

Sherwood Country Club is a golf, tennis, and social club located in Thousand Oaks, California. With a course designed by Jack Nicklaus, 13 tennis courts, a spa and fitness center, three restaurants, and an active social calendar, the club provides an exclusive upscale lifestyle surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains. The opportunities for outdoor recreation are endless, with shopping and dining available in the nearby towns of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village. Malibu's spectacular beaches are only a few miles away. Sherwood hosts a PGA tour event, the Zozo Championship, and has had numerous celebrity members, including Kenny G, Mel Gibson, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, and Justin Timberlake.

The listing is held by Mary Ann Scott of Beverly and Company, LLC, and Team Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal at Compass.

