Celebrity Homes: Paul Anka Lists Sherwood Country Club Mansion for $10 Million

One of the world's most popular singer-songwriters since the 1950s, Paul Anka is best known for his hit singles such as "Diana," and "Lonely Boy." In 2007, the multi-talented artist purchased a stunning mansion within Southern California's Sherwood Country Club gates. Paul has recently listed the home for $10 million. The home is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Anka Lists Sherwood Country Club Mansion
Paul Anka is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter best known for his hit singles "Diana," "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," "Having My Baby," and "Lonely Boy." One of the biggest teen idols of the 1950s and '60s, he toured with Buddy Holly and wrote the theme song for the "Johnny Carson Show." In addition to his solo career, Anka wrote hits for some of the world's biggest music stars, including the lyrics to Frank Sinatra's "My Way," Tom Jones' "She's a Lady," and three singles for Michael Jackson. He was one of the first pop stars to perform in Las Vegas, and opened Jubilation, then the world's largest disco club, in 1978. He has also made numerous television appearances, most recently a run on the reality series "The Masked Singer," finishing seventh. With a musical style that has evolved through the decades, the 82-year-old Anka is still active, releasing his latest album, "Sessions," in 2022 and serving on the board of the holographic tech startup, ARHT Media, with Kevin O'Leary. In 2007, the multi-talented artist purchased a stunning mansion within the Sherwood Country Club gates. Paul has recently listed the home for $10 million.
The stately, French-inspired residence sits on one of the country club's largest lots at nearly six acres, offering views of the golf clubhouse and the surrounding mountains. The landscaped grounds feature a majestic infinity pool, plus a glass-walled, free-standing gym and outdoor shower. Fully gated, the home is set back from the road with a long driveway and private motor court. Past the impressive columned entryway, find an aesthetic of classic luxury, featuring stone floors, high ceilings, designer light fixtures and marble accents. Perfect for an entertainer, the home features a recording studio, a mirrored billiard room, a gorgeous chef's kitchen, and collapsible doors that offer seamless access between the living and dining areas and the spacious patios for entertaining and lounging. The spacious primary suite includes a fireplace, an opulent bath, and a dressing room. With 7,791 square feet, five bedrooms and six baths, the two-story home offers a lifestyle of opulence and elegance.
Sherwood Country Club is a golf, tennis, and social club located in Thousand Oaks, California. With a course designed by Jack Nicklaus, 13 tennis courts, a spa and fitness center, three restaurants, and an active social calendar, the club provides an exclusive upscale lifestyle surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains. The opportunities for outdoor recreation are endless, with shopping and dining available in the nearby towns of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village. Malibu's spectacular beaches are only a few miles away. Sherwood hosts a PGA tour event, the Zozo Championship, and has had numerous celebrity members, including Kenny G, Mel Gibson, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, and Justin Timberlake.
The listing is held by Mary Ann Scott of Beverly and Company, LLC, and Team Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal at Compass.
For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Media Contact
Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals
SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Share this article