Celebrity Homes: Robin Williams' San Francisco Home Is For Sale

Marsha Garces Williams, the actor's second wife and mother of two of his children - including actress Zelda Williams - has listed the San Francisco home where the couple lived from the early '90s until 2010 for sale at $25 million. Styled like an Italian Renaissance Villa, the home was built in 1926 and extensively remodeled by Robin and Marsha, who took the property down to the studs but preserved the unique and irreplaceable building materials of the original home. Fully walled and gated, the property offers stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Pacific Ocean, and the San Francisco Bay.

With an elegant marble facade, terra-cotta roof, columned archways, and wrought-iron details, the estate projects an image of timeless luxury. Extensive windows bathe the wide-plank hardwood floors and high-beam ceilings in natural light. A central staircase connects the three stories of the 10,598-square-foot home. Capping the mansion's twenty rooms, the primary suite offers sweeping panoramic sea views, a Japanese-style bathroom, a private balcony, and a safe room hidden behind a paneled wall. Another secret panel in the billiards room opens to reveal a Prohibition-era bar, while a secret passageway connects the bedrooms in which the Williams children grew up. Other special features include a spacious movie theatre with drop-down projector, a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances including a La Cornue range, a butler's pantry with wet bar, a gym and sauna, a whiskey room, a wine cellar, and a one-bedroom guest apartment with its own entrance. A tiled patio, a firepit, an outdoor BBQ and lovely gardens complete the estate.

Sea Cliff is one of San Francisco's most beautiful neighborhoods, known for its large mansions and spectacular views. The Williams estate is located just minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio of San Francisco with 1,500 acres of hiking trails, two beaches, The Legion of Honor Museum, and the historic Lincoln Park Golf Course. Other illustrious residents include Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer, and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

The listing is held by Steve Mavromihalis at Compass Nor Cal.

