Celebrity Homes: Sir Elton John Is Asking $5 Million For His Gigantic Atlanta Condo Home

Elton John has been performing in the United States since 1970 when he did his first American concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Elton became so busy in the US with his music, television, films and charitable work that he bought a condo in Atlanta as his US base and eventually added five more neighboring units to expand his Atlanta condo to 13,300 square feet spanning two floors. Elton's home is now for sale and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
British singer-pianist-composer Elton John is the most successful solo artist in the history of the Billboard charts, with more than 50 number-one hits, seven number-one albums, and over 300 million in record sales. John is responsible for such chart-toppers as "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and his tribute to Princess Diana, "Candle in the Wind," is the best-selling single of all time. He has received two Oscars, a Tony, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. The revered artist has recently completed his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which became the highest-grossing concert series of all time. Now moving permanently to his Windsor, England estate, he is offering the Atlanta condo that has been his US base for thirty years for sale at $4,995,000.
John originally purchased a duplex on the 36th floor of the luxurious Park Place high-rise tower in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood for $925,000, then added five neighboring units over the years to construct his 13,300-square-foot, four-bed, seven-bath residence spanning two floors. The meticulously designed estate features stunning wood walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and 360 degrees of city skyline and western canopy views. Each room has been carefully appointed, with intricate moldings, Greek-style columns, glass-walled staircases, and unique chandeliers. Multiple balconies on all sides of the home offer gorgeous views from sunrise to sunset.
The epic primary suite includes a bedroom with blonde-hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, an onyx-clad bathroom, a sumptuous seating area, and a massive walk-in closet with its own balcony. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating. The grand two-story salon, impressive two-story dining room, spacious living room, and multiple gallery spaces that housed John's one-of-a-kind photography collection provide ample space for entertaining in style. Additional features include an in-home fitness studio, a spa/massage room, and three spacious guest suites. Nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units, and five dedicated wine storage units complete the home.
Known as the "Beverly Hills of the South," Buckhead is Atlanta's uptown commercial and residential district known for upscale malls, fine dining, palatial mansions and art galleries. The second wealthiest zip code in the South (losing out only to Palm Beach, Florida), it is home to many of Atlanta's most successful CEOs, entrepreneurs, and the movers and shakers of its burgeoning entertainment industry. Park Place at Peachtree's coveted address is located moments away from the trendy restaurants along Peachtree Road and a few miles from the Bobby Jones Golf Club. Other celebrities who have called the neighborhood home included Isla Fisher, Sascha Baron Cohen, Tyler Perry, and Young Thug.
The listing is held by Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.
