Celebrity Homes: Sir Elton John Is Asking $5 Million For His Gigantic Atlanta Condo Home

John originally purchased a duplex on the 36th floor of the luxurious Park Place high-rise tower in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood for $925,000, then added five neighboring units over the years to construct his 13,300-square-foot, four-bed, seven-bath residence spanning two floors. The meticulously designed estate features stunning wood walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and 360 degrees of city skyline and western canopy views. Each room has been carefully appointed, with intricate moldings, Greek-style columns, glass-walled staircases, and unique chandeliers. Multiple balconies on all sides of the home offer gorgeous views from sunrise to sunset.

The epic primary suite includes a bedroom with blonde-hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, an onyx-clad bathroom, a sumptuous seating area, and a massive walk-in closet with its own balcony. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating. The grand two-story salon, impressive two-story dining room, spacious living room, and multiple gallery spaces that housed John's one-of-a-kind photography collection provide ample space for entertaining in style. Additional features include an in-home fitness studio, a spa/massage room, and three spacious guest suites. Nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units, and five dedicated wine storage units complete the home.

Known as the "Beverly Hills of the South," Buckhead is Atlanta's uptown commercial and residential district known for upscale malls, fine dining, palatial mansions and art galleries. The second wealthiest zip code in the South (losing out only to Palm Beach, Florida), it is home to many of Atlanta's most successful CEOs, entrepreneurs, and the movers and shakers of its burgeoning entertainment industry. Park Place at Peachtree's coveted address is located moments away from the trendy restaurants along Peachtree Road and a few miles from the Bobby Jones Golf Club. Other celebrities who have called the neighborhood home included Isla Fisher, Sascha Baron Cohen, Tyler Perry, and Young Thug.

