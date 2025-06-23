Celebrity Homes: Taylor Swift Purchased and Restored the Samuel Goldwyn Estate in Beverly Hills

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

The Samuel Goldwyn Estate was designed in the Georgian Revival style by Douglas Honnold and George Russell, and was built in 1934, when Beverly Hills was still mostly orange groves and a few oil wells. Included in the mansion are a library-screening room, a guest suite with a private entrance on the home's main level, a library, a card room, a gym, and an additional private guest apartment above the garage. The master suite has a veranda that overlooks the city lights. Outside is a swimming pool and pool house with a kitchenette and sunken tennis courts.

Goldwyn (1879-1974) founded award-winning Goldwyn Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Productions - now known as Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, with the famous roaring lion head logo. In recognition of Goldwyn's historical contributions to the film industry, Taylor sought and achieved landmark status for her new home to ensure its preservation for future generations of movie fans. Her home is now an official Beverly Hills city landmark.

Since purchasing the home in 2015, Swift has worked closely with architects to bring the estate back close to its condition that existed when it was built for Goldwyn and his wife, Frances. The home was a neighborhood destination for many of the era's Hollywood stars, including Clark Gable and Charlie Chaplin, and used by Sam as collateral for several of his films, including 'Wuthering Heights' and his 1946 Oscar-winner 'The Best Years of Our Lives.' After he died in 1994, the home stayed in the Goldwyn family until Taylor purchased it from the estate of Goldwyn's son for $25 million.

