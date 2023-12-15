Celebrity Homes: The Boy Wonder of Wall Street & California's #1 Celebrity Home

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

California's #1 Celebrity Home

In 1949, socialite Dora Hutchinson, heir to the Chase Manhattan Bank fortune, commissioned futuristic architect William Pereira to design a contemporary home she called "Farralone." When Dora decided to move back to her native New York City, she rented the home to Frank Sinatra, who stayed for ten very interesting years. Sinatra started a whole new era of entertaining for Farralone with his Rat Pack and political buddies. Everyone who was anyone passed through Farralone's doors, grounds and pool throughout Sinatra's tenure. Marilyn Monroe was one of the regular guests, and as legend goes, the property's guest house with its private pool was the venue for her scandalous affair with John F. Kennedy. Farralone is now for sale at $8.99 million.

