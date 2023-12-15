Celebrity Homes: The Boy Wonder of Wall Street & California's #1 Celebrity Home

Eddie "The Boy Wonder of Wall Street" Gilbert and society-celebrity Dora Hutchinson's Farralone homes are for sale and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Eddie Gilbert was known as "The Boy Wonder of Wall Street" for his daring and successful business trades, he made and lost several fortunes. Facing a $3.5 million tax lien and $14 million in debts after some unsuccessful trades in the 1960s, he fled to Brazil, where he lived it up as "The Fugitive Playboy." Gilbert was later sent to prison, where he brought his ruthless trading skills to the cigarette market. After he was released from prison, Gilbert moved to Santa Fe where he devised a real estate trading partnership that made him a millionaire once again and bought one of the city's most architecturally significant homes.
California's #1 Celebrity Home
In 1949, socialite Dora Hutchinson, heir to the Chase Manhattan Bank fortune, commissioned futuristic architect William Pereira to design a contemporary home she called "Farralone." When Dora decided to move back to her native New York City, she rented the home to Frank Sinatra, who stayed for ten very interesting years. Sinatra started a whole new era of entertaining for Farralone with his Rat Pack and political buddies. Everyone who was anyone passed through Farralone's doors, grounds and pool throughout Sinatra's tenure. Marilyn Monroe was one of the regular guests, and as legend goes, the property's guest house with its private pool was the venue for her scandalous affair with John F. Kennedy. Farralone is now for sale at $8.99 million.
