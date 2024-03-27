Celebrity Homes: Zsa Zsa Gabor's Palm Springs Pink House Has Sold

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

A pink home that was built for Magda Gabor in 1964 by her fourth husband, Arthur "Tony" Gallucci, and became Zsa Zsa's home after Magda died in 1997 was listed in early 2023 for $3.8 million and later reduced to $2.6 million. The Palm Springs estate has been lovingly maintained, preserving the one-of-a-kind Gabor glamour present in every room, including many original furnishings. Seated atop a hill in the upscale Palm Springs neighborhood of Little Tuscany, the home offers 360-degree mountain and city views.

A covered veranda looks out on the mosaic-tiled, full-sized pool. Black-and-gold, hand-carved double doors stand out against the bubblegum pink exterior. The sweeping living and dining rooms offer elegant chandeliers, mirrored walls, and a grand piano. The kitchen features Viking appliances as well as an original Hungarian rotisserie, beneath a distinctive gold-trowled ceiling and framed by glass cabinets. Stone floors and great views abound throughout the home. The primary suite is especially luxurious, featuring unique botanical wallpaper and gold accents. The spacious suite includes a sitting room/office, a dressing room, a makeup room, dual vanities, a shower and an oversized relaxing tub. Patio access completes the decadent space. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms each have their own unique style.

Palm Springs is a desert city known for its hot springs, stylish hotels, golf courses and spas, and has long been a popular escape for celebrities. Elvis spent his honeymoon at a local estate known as "The House of Tomorrow," while Dinah Shore, Liberace, Spencer Tracy, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn are just a few celebrities who have called the area home. Current residents include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Tomlin, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

