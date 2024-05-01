Celerant and AltruPay Partner to Provide Credit Card Processing Regardless of Industry or Risk Classification

Flexible underwriting, quick approvals and lower fees will be accessible for retailers of all types as a result of new partnership
ISELIN, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leader in retail software and eCommerce solutions for multiple industries, is proud to announce a new partnership with Dallas-based AltruPay. The payment processing company serves all retail verticals and specializes in solutions for retailers in high-risk verticals that often face challenges with other processors. The new partnership enables Celerant’s retailers to accept additional payment methods and expand their product offerings, increasing average order size and revenue.
“Through this partnership, AltruPay is excited to provide a seamless omnichannel payments experience to Celerant’s clients,” Adam Carlson, CEO of AltruPay, states. “Equally, AltruPay is looking forward to the opportunity to begin offering our merchants the option to use Celerant’s industry-leading point of sale and eCommerce platform. The ability to offer more retail technology options to our business owners better enables them to scale their operations and grow their sales.”
AltruPay is a payment processing company offering payment solutions across many industries. Retailers in high-risk verticals such as CBD, gaming, and agriculture can get fast approval with nominal transaction fees. Meanwhile, retailers in lower-risk verticals benefit from lower fees, additional payment options such as surcharging or recurring billing and robust Dallas-based customer service.
Businesses in low- and high-risk categories can use methods such as ACH/eCheck, tokenization, partial authorizations, recurring payments, and a broad range of banking options when using AltruPay’s services. AltruPay also assists with the chargeback and dispute process should the issues arise.
“With retail clients in such diverse industries, robust processing options are imperative for our company,” stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. “Supporting our retailers is our number one goal, and bringing on this new processing partner was necessary to support their growing needs. We are eager to introduce AltruPay as another choice to help our retailers operate more effectively.”
The AltruPay integration is now available in Celerant’s point of sale and/or eCommerce software. It is available to businesses using Cumulus Retail and Stratus Enterprise systems. Retailers can accept card payments on mobile devices, which can be used within the store and easily taken off-site to process credit card sales from anywhere.
To learn more about Celerant and AltruPay’s partnership and to explore the integration, please visit http://www.celerant.com/AltruPay.
About AltruPay
AltruPay provides secure, innovative, low-cost, and simple ACH, debit and credit card processing for every type of merchant, regardless of industry or risk classification. By offering cost-effective solutions and the latest technology, they simplify the payment process for businesses, and their altruistic approach means putting the client's needs first in every interaction. AltruPay is focused on developing long-term relationships with its clientele, working with merchants to achieve sustained retail and eCommerce growth, incorporating the latest technology and software, and giving back to the business community.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more.
