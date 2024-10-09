Celerant and ANT USA Collaborate to Expand Open To Buy Functionality to SMB Retailers

"Our partnership with ANT USA strengthens our commitment to providing retailers with tools that increase sales and streamline merchandise planning. With RetailOptia, retailers will not need to execute additional tasks in their planning." -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Post this

"I am excited to expand the relationship we have long enjoyed with Celerant to the SMB market," stated Dmitry Gyokhman, Founder and President of ANT USA. "Our partnership with Celerant has always focused on the growth of big and small retail enterprises. Now that RetailOptia can rely on a factory-built data interface to Celerant's Cumulus and Stratus solutions, more retailers will have access to tools built for maximizing revenue, improving inventory performance, and preventing overbuying."

Celerant Integration Helps Retailers Efficiently Plan Merchandise

The new integration enhances OTB updates with historical actuals and product taxonomies across a single store or multiple locations and channels. Tools for sales planning, stock targets, and accessing data on margins, cash flow, inventory risks, and buying discipline help streamline merchandise planning. RetailOptia operates on a subscription plan as a practical addition to Celerant's retail software. It can be used both in the office and on the go, working seamlessly with Celerant's hybrid point-of-sale system.

"Our partnership with ANT USA strengthens our commitment to providing retailers with tools that increase sales and streamline merchandise planning," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "With the new integration of RetailOptia, retailers will not need to execute additional tasks in their planning. Merchandise data flows seamlessly through the system every day, constantly updating as it processes and saving time on manually manipulating the information. This collaboration helps better position smaller-to-medium retailers to be more competitive against the big-box competitors. Because we already offer their Pro-Grade software, adding an affordable option that more retailers can use is a welcome addition to the toolbox we already offer our retailers, no matter their size."

Existing Integration for Enterprise-Size Retailers

ANT USA has an existing integration with Celerant at the Class/Store/Week level and even down to the Style detail. RetailOptia can directly upgrade to industry-leading Buyers Toolbox AP, depending on the retailer's business needs, processes, and data.

Celerant's Retail Point of Sale Software

Celerant offers two point of sale retail platforms that integrate with ANT USA – Cumulus Retail, a cost-effective SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers, and Stratus Enterprise, a comprehensive solution with advanced and custom functionality. Retailers interested in getting started with the ANT USA integration can quickly begin by contacting their account representatives.

To learn more about Celerant and the new POS integration with ANT USA, please visit http://www.celerant.com/ANTUSA.

About ANT USA

ANT USA is the industry leader in Merchandise Planning, Sales Forecasting, and Open To Buy solutions for traditional retailers, as well as eCommerce and multichannel enterprises. We have been working in this area since 1992. We have thousands of retail planners, business owners, and executives using our Buyers Toolbox Solution Suite to help drive better performance. Our clientele encompasses a diverse range, from independent retailers to industry leaders, both at home and worldwide.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system: point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand your business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: http://www.celerant.com/RetailRoundUp.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], www.celerant.com

