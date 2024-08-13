Celerant and Quivers Helps Retailers Fulfill Customer Orders from Brands

By leveraging the brands of the products they are already selling, and helping fulfill orders from these vendors seeking an efficient fulfillment solution, both retailer and supplier win because the customer can more quickly receive their order. Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Technology Post this

"As a leader in facilitating seamless brand-to-retailer connections, we're excited to further empower independent retailers through the Celerant integration," stated Ruben Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Quivers. "By bridging the gap between brand sales and local fulfillment, we're not only helping retailers grow their consumer base but also ensuring that consumers receive their purchases faster and more conveniently. This partnership with Celerant represents a significant step forward in making the shopping experience better for everyone involved. Additionally, by supporting wholesale growth and de-risking future purchases from brands, we're providing retailers with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic market."

Seamless Integration and Easy Setup for Retailers

Retailers with an existing Quivers account can quickly switch from using the Quivers client portal to using the application through their existing Celerant point of sale system. The current version only allows for the one-way push of inventory to Quivers. Future updates will include the ability to pull back orders from Quivers from directly within their Celerant software.

"Celerant continues to expand our integrations that help retailers reach more customers and sell more products," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "The new Quivers integration is designed to push more orders to the retailers to increase their sales and grow their customer base. By leveraging the brands of the products they are already selling, and helping fulfill orders from these vendors seeking an efficient fulfillment solution, both retailer and supplier win because the customer can more quickly receive their order. Offering 'buy online, pickup in-store,' 'reserve online, pickup in-store,' and curbside pickup options lets customers receive their merchandise faster, boosting satisfaction for both store and brand."

Celerant's Retail Point of Sale Software

Celerant offers two point of sale retail platforms that integrate with Quivers– Cumulus Retail, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers, and Stratus Enterprise, a comprehensive solution with advanced and custom functionality. To learn more about Celerant and the new POS integration with Quivers, please visit http://www.celerant.com/Quivers.

About Quivers

Quivers is a pioneering Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to revolutionize the way specialty retailers connect with consumers and grow their wholesale business. Quivers enables retailers to seamlessly integrate with brand partners, allowing them to fulfill orders directly from their own inventory. This not only enhances sales and consumer loyalty but also mitigates the risks associated with wholesale purchasing by ensuring retailers can move inventory efficiently. Quivers' innovative solutions are tailored to help retailers expand their market share and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape, making it an indispensable partner in the future of retail.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand your business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: http://www.celerant.com/retailroundup.

