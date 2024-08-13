Celerant and Quivers Helps Retailers Fulfill Customer Orders from Brands

Retailers can capture more sales by accepting orders from brands for local pick-up and via order fulfillment of on-hand products.
ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leader in retail software and eCommerce solutions, has announced a point of sale integration with Quivers. The new functionality enables retailers to fulfill orders for brand-name vendors using their available, on-hand inventory. Manufacturer brands can direct orders from their website to independently-owned retailers, allowing them to ship items from their stores or offer in-store pickup for local customers. This strategy helps retailers reach new online customers, drive traffic to their brick-and-mortar locations, and boost in-store sales.
Leveraging On-Hand Inventory to Reach New Customers
By allowing retailers to fulfill orders placed to the brand vendors, retailers can grow their local customer base. The integration directly connects to the retailer's point of sale system, which operates off their on-hand inventory. When shopping on the vendor's website, customers add merchandise to their virtual carts and take the standard purchase journey to complete checkout. On the processing back-end, orders are then routed to the best-suited retailer to fulfill the order, based on different sites of criteria, such as location, on-hand volume and more. This seamless purchase transfer means that the customer doesn't ever leave the vendor website and the order processes as usual, including receipt and tracking information.
"As a leader in facilitating seamless brand-to-retailer connections, we're excited to further empower independent retailers through the Celerant integration," stated Ruben Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Quivers. "By bridging the gap between brand sales and local fulfillment, we're not only helping retailers grow their consumer base but also ensuring that consumers receive their purchases faster and more conveniently. This partnership with Celerant represents a significant step forward in making the shopping experience better for everyone involved. Additionally, by supporting wholesale growth and de-risking future purchases from brands, we're providing retailers with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic market."
Seamless Integration and Easy Setup for Retailers
Retailers with an existing Quivers account can quickly switch from using the Quivers client portal to using the application through their existing Celerant point of sale system. The current version only allows for the one-way push of inventory to Quivers. Future updates will include the ability to pull back orders from Quivers from directly within their Celerant software.
"Celerant continues to expand our integrations that help retailers reach more customers and sell more products," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "The new Quivers integration is designed to push more orders to the retailers to increase their sales and grow their customer base. By leveraging the brands of the products they are already selling, and helping fulfill orders from these vendors seeking an efficient fulfillment solution, both retailer and supplier win because the customer can more quickly receive their order. Offering 'buy online, pickup in-store,' 'reserve online, pickup in-store,' and curbside pickup options lets customers receive their merchandise faster, boosting satisfaction for both store and brand."
Celerant's Retail Point of Sale Software
Celerant offers two point of sale retail platforms that integrate with Quivers– Cumulus Retail, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers, and Stratus Enterprise, a comprehensive solution with advanced and custom functionality. To learn more about Celerant and the new POS integration with Quivers, please visit http://www.celerant.com/Quivers.
About Quivers
Quivers is a pioneering Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to revolutionize the way specialty retailers connect with consumers and grow their wholesale business. Quivers enables retailers to seamlessly integrate with brand partners, allowing them to fulfill orders directly from their own inventory. This not only enhances sales and consumer loyalty but also mitigates the risks associated with wholesale purchasing by ensuring retailers can move inventory efficiently. Quivers' innovative solutions are tailored to help retailers expand their market share and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape, making it an indispensable partner in the future of retail.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand your business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: http://www.celerant.com/retailroundup.
