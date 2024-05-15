Celerant and Sezzle Offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Functionality at the Point of Sale

"The method is quick, simple to implement, and carries no liability for faulty payments. Retailers receive funds within 24 hours, making it an effective way to boost sales and expand their customer base." -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Technology Post this

Leveraging Financing Options Directly at the Point of Sale

Retailers using Celerant's eCommerce solutions can already offer customers options for 'pay-in-2,' 'pay-in-4,' and longer-term financing between 3-48-month options when checking out online. Now, Celerant has added a direct API integration facilitating the same 'buy now, pay later' options in-store. There is no additional fee for retailers who want to implement the integration at their point of sale inside the store; it simply needs to be activated by contacting Celerant and Sezzle.

"In recognizing the challenging financial landscape retailers face, Celerant understands the necessity of seamless shopping experiences and encouraging purchases, both online or in-store." stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "Our retailers can now offer the same seamless payment experience to customers whether they shop online or visit brick-and-mortar stores. This opens up new revenue opportunities. The method is quick, simple to implement, and carries no liability for faulty payments. Retailers receive funds within 24 hours, making it an effective way to boost sales and expand their customer base."

Celerant's Retail Point of Sale Software

Celerant offers two point of sale retail platforms that integrate with Sezzle – Cumulus Retail eCommerce, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers; and Stratus Enterprise eCommerce, a comprehensive solution with advanced and custom functionality. Retailers opting for the Sezzle in-store integration can quickly get started with the financing options.

To learn more about Celerant and the new POS integration with Sezzle, please visit https://www.celerant.com/Sezzle.

About Sezzle

Sezzle is a preferred payment option for millions of shoppers. By offering Sezzle, retailers can tap into Sezzle's user network to attract more customers and turn them into repeat shoppers at all stages of their credit journey. Sezzle users can locate a retailer's products and latest deals directly on their Sezzle mobile app and website. Orders placed through Sezzle flow directly into Celerant's back office software, just as it would from their point of sale software and eCommerce website, allowing the retailer to manage orders from all channels in a single place.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand your business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: https://www.celerant.com/retailroundup.

