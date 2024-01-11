Celerant Announces New AI Initiatives Coming Soon for Retailers at NRF 2024

"This past year, our R&D team has been busy exploring and building the prototypes for several new AI tools that will empower our retailers..., while also increasing profits by dynamically pricing products based on real-time industry trends and data." -Ian Goldman, CEO and President of Celerant Post this

"We have always prided ourselves on being a forward-thinking retail technology partner, helping retailers lead the industry through innovative software," stated Ian Goldman, CEO and President of Celerant. "This past year, our R&D team has been busy exploring and building the prototypes for several new AI tools that will empower our retailers to save a tremendous amount of time, while also increasing profits by dynamically pricing products based on real-time industry trends and data. We are eager and excited to launch these new AI products in the coming year."

Create More Effective Website Content Faster

Celerant's AI Content Suite includes tools to generate on-site content in a fraction of the time, directly posting it to the website and social platforms. Create optimized and detailed product listings and category pages by simply giving the AI suite basic attributes about merchandise. Monitor and respond to product reviews in a timely manner with professionally curated responses that can be edited and posted to the site quickly. The content suite can help generate email responses for customer service reps, and social posts which can be directly posted onto the platform.

Help Customers Find Products Faster with AI

Celerant's predictive AI-driven search tools help guide consumers find products faster by anticipating and suggesting relevant products as they enter queries on retailers' websites. It provides visual previews of recommended products, offering a store-like experience. Machine learning tailors recommendations based on similar products, search history, past purchases, popularity, seasonality and other customer searches.

Increase Profit with Dynamic Online Pricing

Celerant's pricing optimization tool, driven by machine learning and reinforced logic, will help retailers dynamically change prices by analyzing sales data and forecasting, supply and demand, competitive rates, and product availability. It will ensure retailers are always priced correctly, based on local and nationwide scales and market competitors, to help ensure the most profit.

Visit Celerant at booth #3839 at NRF to learn more about Celerant's comprehensive all-in-one retail software solution. From point of sale and inventory management at the store, to online eCommerce websites, mobile apps and order fulfillment, to integrated email marketing and SEO services, Celerant helps retailers more effectively manage all aspects of the retail business in one software system. Learn more at http://www.celerant.com/nrf or visit the booth – January 14-16 at the Jacub Javits Convention Center in NYC.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated consistently in the top 5 for 15 years of software providers by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], https://www.celerant.com

SOURCE Celerant Technology