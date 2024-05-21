Celerant Celebrates 20th Year of Bringing Retailers Together to Learn New Strategies at 2024 Client Conference

"We had a fantastic turnout for our 20th annual conference. It's incredible having many of our retail clients who have been with us since the beginning. Seeing partners, clients, and our own team members who have been with us for over 10 years is humbling." -Ian Goldman, President & CEO of Celerant Post this

"We had a fantastic turnout for our 20th annual conference. It's incredible having many of our retail clients who have been with us since the beginning," said Ian Goldman, President & CEO of Celerant. "Seeing partners, clients, and our own team members who have been with us for over 10 years is humbling. As the retail industry evolves, it's crucial to provide our clients with the tools and strategies they need to stay competitive, knowing we're here for the long haul. Bringing everyone together for three days has again allowed us to learn from each other and prepare for the future needs of the retail industry."

Keynote Speakers and Partners

This year's conference featured Paul Erickson of Management One as the keynote speaker and a new 'Client Success Panel' that allowed retailers to hear from fellow clients about the success they have found with Celerant's technology offerings. Kevin Chandler from Vance Outdoors, Mitch Tyler from SafeSide Tactical, Corbett Ferrell from D&D Texas Outfitters, and more were on the panel.

Retail clients also had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with some of Celerant's partners and learn about their software solutions, including Shift4, AltruPay, Avalara, ClearSale, Worldpay, Management One, Smartwaiver, and more. Retailers interacted with partners at their booths, entered giveaways, and learned how each one's integrations can help bring their business to the next level.

Feedback from conference participants:

"Having had a wonderful relationship with Celerant for a long time with a fantastic integration, it was really nice to get in front of users for the first time together here at the conference and build those relationships."

Evan Williams, Smartwaiver

"My favorite part of the conference is the networking, getting to find out how other people use the software that you use. Learning how you can use it smarter or better and also to stay connected to the people who support us."

Sabrina Barger, Buffalo Exchange

"We are very excited about the AI initiatives that Celerant has been launching. With search and recognition, suggesting and making sure how we are staying caught up and current with the industry standards."

Bob McConnell, Books-A-Million

"The greatest part about coming here is being able to meet everybody on the Celerant team, and aside from that, being able to meet all these wonderful clients and share the knowledge."

Faye McEachern, ClearSale

"We really actually learn a lot. We talk to these clients about their day-to-day problems, and from an industry standpoint, we learn, they learn, we learn from each other. And it's always in a fun environment."

Sean Bergesen, Avalara

A video recap of Celerant's 2024 Virtual Client Conference is available here. Celerant clients can access the session materials at http://www.celerant.com/clientcon24.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/RetailRoundup.

