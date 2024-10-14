Celerant Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Retailers Through Technology

"Over the years, we've created a wide range of advanced products and technology. We have a very close-knit company, and that is a culture of personal growth. That personal growth drives the creation of those great innovative products." -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Post this

Celerant's success stems from innovation and human capital. The company actively advances retail technology while investing in the growth of its employees. This dual focus has fostered a collaborative environment where industry expertise flourishes, driving the creation of robust retail solutions. By nurturing long-term partnerships with staff and clients, Celerant has built an ecosystem that continually adapts to the evolving needs of the retail sector.

"Launching our company 25 years ago was definitely exciting," recalls Rob Goldman, Vice President and CTO of Celerant. "We were starting something new, and honestly it's exciting pretty much every day still. We're continually growing and have that growth mindset today just as we did 25 years ago."

Today, Celerant has 7 offices nationwide with support from a dedicated team of 220 members. The company's solutions are helping thousands of retailers across multiple markets operate more efficiently and achieve sustainable growth. Celerant demonstrates its commitment to long-term partnerships through the many clients who have trusted its services for nearly, or even more than, two decades. In marking its 25th anniversary, Celerant looks forward to continuing the mission of shaping retail technology and supporting the success of businesses in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

"Our culture is one of the biggest reasons why so many of our team members stay for as long as they do," said Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer of Celerant. "Every year feels like a new year, and as a company 25 years in business, we've helped grow so many retail businesses. We just collaborate really well, and no matter what gets thrown at us - we figure it out."

Celerant's commitment to innovation is evident in its two flagship retail software platforms: Cumulus Retail, a cost-effective SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers, and Stratus Enterprise, a comprehensive solution with advanced and custom functionality. These solutions empower retailers to provide seamless, multi-channel shopping experiences, including online, in-store, curbside, and mobile options.

