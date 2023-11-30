Celerant® Earns Fall 2023 Top Performer Award from SourceForge

I'm excited to award the Fall 2023 Top Performers on SourceForge. Cumulus has been named a Top Performer in the Point of Sale category, and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers. -Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge Post this

To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, Celerant received enough highly-rated user reviews of its retail point of sale and eCommerce software solutions to place it as a winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge. This achievement demonstrates the utmost quality that Celerant delivers to its retail customers across a wide range of retail industries. By harnessing the power of ever-changing technology and recognizing how dynamic the retail industry is, Celerant offers software and services that keep turning challenges into opportunities for retailers.

"We are excited to be recognized by SourceForge in this way, and it means even more since these reviews came right from our retail clients," stated Michele Salerno, Celerant's Director of Marketing and Assistant VP. "We take pride in developing strong relationships with our retailers, from our implementation team, to our technical support team, all the way up to our executive team. It's rewarding to read our many client reviews on SourgeForge and see how much that is appreciated by our retailers."

To learn more about Celerant, please visit https://www.celerant.com/about/, or subscribe to Celerant's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/CelerantTechnology.

