Celerant Earns Spring 2024 Top Performer Award for Cumulus Retail from SourceForge

To win the Spring 2024 Top Performer award, Celerant received enough highly-rated user reviews of its point of sale and eCommerce software solutions to place it as a winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge. This achievement demonstrates the utmost quality that Celerant delivers to its retailers across the range of business verticals. By harnessing the power of ever-changing technology and recognizing how dynamic the retail industry is, Celerant offers software and services that keep turning challenges into opportunities.

"We are honored to be recognized by SourceForge season after season for the success that our software brings to our retailers," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "We take pride in developing retail software that is directly influenced by the feedback of our retail clients. Knowing that they take time out of their days to share their experiences on one of the largest software review sources humbles us. We look forward to continuing our advances in powerful retail software that helps businesses expand and grow not only their revenue, but client base overall."

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

