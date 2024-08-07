Celerant Enhances IndiePet Open Catalog with Point of Sale Integration

Celerant is looking forward to expanding our partnership with IndiePet. Our relationship exemplifies our mission to empower independently owned retailers with advanced technology, enabling them to compete against big-box merchants. -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Post this

"IndiePet partnered with Salsify to create their own IndiePet Open Catalog as a high-value member benefit," stated Todd Dittmann, Executive Director of IndiePet. "IndiePet Open Catalog is designed to help manufacturer members efficiently and effectively share accurate product details, including MAP/iMAP and images, giving retail members up-to-date product information at their fingertips. This member-only product expands the visibility and accessibility of product information to retailer members nationwide. We are excited to see Celerant making it even easier with their new software release that integrates the IndiePet Open Catalog database directly into their products for IndiePet members, giving them more time to run their stores and providing stress-free omnichannel capabilities."

Celerant Integration Streamlines Open Catalog Program Use

Retailers can easily add new products to their POS system database, along with detailed product data, directly from the IndiePet Open Catalog. Alternatively, retailers can also create new products in their inventory when placing purchase orders within their Celerant retail system. Search visibility is made easier with additional search filters and the option to add additional search fields for more accurate product drill-down.

"Celerant is looking forward to expanding our partnership with IndiePet," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "Our relationship exemplifies our mission to empower independently owned retailers with advanced technology, enabling them to compete against big-box merchants. This new functionality, combined with existing retail technology, saves time, streamlines processes and helps increase revenue, furthering our commitment to making independent retailers more competitive."

Future Plans for Expanded Functionality with IndiePet Open Catalog

Celerant will soon expand the integration to include an online product feed that will enable retailers to sync digital assets, such as product images, consumer-facing descriptions, and more, to instantly populate on their website and mobile shopping app. The integration will help make this valuable and up-to-date product information more accessible directly from manufacturers.

Looking to Get Started?

IndiePet members using Celerant's point of sale software can get started at no additional cost by reaching out to their Celerant account manager. For retailers not yet using Celerant's retail software, or those interested in joining Indiepet, can learn more at http://www.celerant.com/IndiePet.

To get a demonstration of the integration in action, come visit Celerant at SuperZoo at booth #4161. Click http://www.celerant.com/SuperZoo to learn more and take advantage of the SuperZoo promotion.

About IndiePet

IndiePet, or the Independent & Neighborhood Pet Retailer Association, a nonprofit trade association, was established in 2020 by independent pet business owners. IndiePet's mission is to help independent pet retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers work together to strengthen the pet industry and support the wellbeing of North American pets and pet owners.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand your business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: http://www.celerant.com/retailroundup.

