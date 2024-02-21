Celerant Launches New Website to Enhance User Experience

By emphasizing Cumulus Retail for small business and Stratus Enterprise for more advanced retailers, we've made it easier for retailers to recognize the distinct advantages of each solution. -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Post this

The website overhaul focuses on Celerant's all-in-one retail solutions including point of sale, eCommerce, mobile apps and more, while also differentiating Celerant from the marketplace based on the extensive digital offerings. Independently owned retailers, who might not have their own internal marketing team, can leverage Celerant's in-house team of digital marketers to assist with an integrated email marketing platform, online search engine optimization services and more. Celerant's new website provides an easier journey for retailers to understand the wide range of software and services offered by the company.

"Our goal for the website relaunch was to make all of our content easier to navigate- and we have a ton of it," stated Michele Salerno, Director of Marketing and Asst. VP of Celerant. "One of my favorite parts of our new website is our new Learning Center, which offers dynamic search tools, helping retailers find educational materials to help their business. From how-to videos, retailer success stories, educational blogs, informative eBooks and more, visitors can learn more about our software, or just learn retail technology best practices to help them be better retailers."

The new website also emphasizes another differentiator of Celerant which is the relationships the company develops with their retailer clients, industry partners and team of 180+ employees. With a new leadership page, extensive partner pages, a company culture page that features team photos, testimonials, and much more, visitors can learn more about what it's like to work with Celerant.

