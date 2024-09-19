Celerant Technology Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Retailers with Point of Sale and eCommerce Solutions

"Our commitment to innovation allows us to continually develop new technologies and strengthen our relationships with each of our retail clients. We look forward to another year of collaboration to determine how technology can solve their challenges." -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Post this

Celerant's solutions empower retailers to offer seamless and convenient shopping experiences across multiple channels, such as online, in-store, curbside, and mobile. New and improved mobile shopping apps let clients expand their customer bases by offering personalized mobile marketing, scheduling services, membership and loyalty rewards, and an overall increase in customer loyalty and retention.

"We continue to expand our footprint within the retail industry by offering the latest retail technology and 3rd party integrations," stated Rob Goldman, CTO of Celerant. "All of our new partnerships across multiple industries offer us valuable insight into the rapidly changing world of retail. From distribution to payment processing and digital marketing tools, we continue to innovate and create new technology and offerings for our retailers."

Celerant offers two retail software platforms that provide a range of functionalities and benefits for retailers across a wide array of industries– Cumulus Retail, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers, and Stratus Enterprise, a comprehensive solution with advanced and custom functionality. To learn more, please visit http://www.celerant.com/RetailSolutions.

25 months of free point of sale SaaS awarded to one retail winner. Drawing will be held on the date of the company's 25th anniversary: October 13, 2024.

To learn more about Celerant and to enter to win into the 25th anniversary giveaway of 25 months free SaaS point of sale, visit http://www.celerant.com/anniversary.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/Blog.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], https://www.celerant.com/

