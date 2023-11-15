Celerant Technology® Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

We are honored to have earned the Accredited Business title by the BBB. In the ever-evolving retail landscape... Retailers who embrace innovation, adapt swiftly, and embrace the opportunity that comes from digital disruption will be those who succeed. -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Post this

"Celerant is a key technology partner for our multiple-location business - handling point of sale, payment processing, back office, CRM management, web/mobile development, and digital marketing services. We use their software to service thousands of customers each month and have found them to provide quality, reliable solutions that keep our businesses running efficiently," stated Mitchell Tyler, Co-owner and VP of SafeSide Tactical, also from his review in the Better Business Bureau.

Celerant Technology has been providing software and services to its clients for over 24 years in the retail and eCommerce technology industry. The company is committed to delivering services that exceeds the strict demands of retailers in both the brick-and-mortar and eCommerce spaces. Celerant harnesses the power of evolving technology to always give clients a leading edge and to be a force of innovation within their respective industries.

"We are honored to have earned the Accredited Business title by the BBB," stated Ian Goldman, Celerant's CEO and President. "In the ever-evolving retail landscape, change has become the constant companion. From new omnichannel experiences to data-driven insights, our retail software acts as a compass guiding retailers. Retailers who embrace innovation, adapt swiftly, and embrace the opportunity that comes from digital disruption will be those who succeed."

To learn more about Celerant, please visit https://www.celerant.com/about/, or subscribe to Celerant's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/CelerantTechnology.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- https://www.celerant.com/blog.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], https://www.celerant.com

SOURCE Celerant Technology