Celerant Technology® Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leader in retail technology and eCommerce solutions, is proud to announce it is now an Accredited Business by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Earning the title of Accredited Business requires an organization to meet the highest standards of conducting business in an ethical and honest fashion.
"We have been a customer with Celerant for over 10 years and have had a terrific experience with them. The retail software has always been great and their customer service is fantastic, when needed," stated Gordon Geiger, Co-owner of Geiger's Sports from his review posted on the Better Business Bureau.
"Celerant is a key technology partner for our multiple-location business - handling point of sale, payment processing, back office, CRM management, web/mobile development, and digital marketing services. We use their software to service thousands of customers each month and have found them to provide quality, reliable solutions that keep our businesses running efficiently," stated Mitchell Tyler, Co-owner and VP of SafeSide Tactical, also from his review in the Better Business Bureau.
Celerant Technology has been providing software and services to its clients for over 24 years in the retail and eCommerce technology industry. The company is committed to delivering services that exceeds the strict demands of retailers in both the brick-and-mortar and eCommerce spaces. Celerant harnesses the power of evolving technology to always give clients a leading edge and to be a force of innovation within their respective industries.
"We are honored to have earned the Accredited Business title by the BBB," stated Ian Goldman, Celerant's CEO and President. "In the ever-evolving retail landscape, change has become the constant companion. From new omnichannel experiences to data-driven insights, our retail software acts as a compass guiding retailers. Retailers who embrace innovation, adapt swiftly, and embrace the opportunity that comes from digital disruption will be those who succeed."
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- https://www.celerant.com/blog.
