Celerant Technology Named a 'Major Player' in Worldwide POS Software Assessment for Apparel and Softline Retailers

Celerant's all-in-one retail software fills a broad range of technology needs for SMB retailers

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of omnichannel retail solutions, is positioned in the Major Players category in this 2023 IDC Marketscape vendor assessment for Worldwide Point of Sale (POS) Software for Midsized Apparel and Softlines Retail.

"Celerant is proud to be recognized as a 'Major Player' in retail point of sale for apparel by the IDC Research Group," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Technology. "As Celerant continues to innovate year after year, our technology offerings will grow as wide as the markets we service. For more than 20 years, Celerant has been at the forefront of the evolving retail point of sale solutions and will continue to innovate with the same tempo of evolving technology."

Marketscape IDC uses a variety of assessment tools to help vendors get a better view and understanding of technology offered in the Information and Communications Technology (ITC) industries. Celerant received high marks for understanding the SMB market and was included within the study based on retailer reviews and assessments, features and functionality offered for the omnichannel retailer, and scalability within the apparel space.

Providing advanced SMB retail software for nearly two decades, Celerant Technology services several vertical markets including apparel and footwear, sporting goods, home goods and décor, specialty gift and more. With a mission to promote business growth and efficiency through innovation and technology, Celerant provides small to mid-sized retailers with the tools to compete with big box merchants, both in-store and online.

To learn more about Celerant's point of sale, ERP, eCommerce and digital marketing solutions, visit booth #3839 at the NRF Show or at http://www.celerant.com/NRF.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as a top retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], https://www.celerant.com

SOURCE Celerant Technology