Celerant Technology® Ranks as Top 5 Retail Software Provider for 15th Year on RIS Software LeaderBoard™

Our goal, in everything that we do, is to help our retailers be more competitive by giving them the tools and technology to run their businesses more effectively, saving them time and helping them sell more. We are humbled to be recognized in this way again by the software leaderboard. -Ian Goldman Post this

The RIS News LeaderBoard ranks the top 20 retail software providers across multiple markets each year with a consistent methodology that has been honed and validated over two decades. Rankings are determined on three factors: (1) customer satisfaction awarded by retail voters who have used the vendor's software within the last 12 months, (2) retail concentration referring to functionality identified as essential to modern retail businesses, and (3) overall revenue of the vendor.

"We are driven to continue providing modern technology solutions for retailers," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Technology. "Our goal, in everything that we do, is to help our retailers be more competitive by giving them the tools and technology to run their businesses more effectively, saving them time and helping them sell more. We are humbled to be recognized in this way again by the software leaderboard. We thank our retailers for their product reviews, and we thank our team for their continued dedication and forward-thinking approach."

Moving into 2024, Celerant is enhancing the digital offerings that helps retailers increase customer loyalty and engagement in their stores, on their websites and mobile apps. Additionally, several AI tools are in development to help retailers complete tasks faster and facilitate growth. Coming later this year, AI applications such as a content AI suite, pricing optimization, predictive site search, product recommendations, facial recognition and technical support learning will become available.

Results: 2024 RIS Software LeaderBoard

Download the 2024 LeaderBoard to discover why Celerant is the leader in customer satisfaction- http://www.celerant.com/leaderboard.

To learn more about Celerant's point of sale, ERP, eCommerce and digital marketing solutions, visit booth #3839 at the NRF Show or at http://www.celerant.com/NRF.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as a top retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.

About RIS News

RIS is the leading source for business intelligence and technology insight for retail executives adapting to market forces that are disruptive, transformational and engines for innovation. RIS delivers strong ROI to its customers by developing solutions that connect them with customers and prospects, build brand awareness, generate qualified leads, and develop relationships that drive business forward. For more information about RIS, visit http://www.risnews.com.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], https://www.celerant.com

SOURCE Celerant Technology