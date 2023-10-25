Celerant's Client Conference Empowers Retailers to be more Competitive

There was so much knowledge, so much information, so many things that I didn't know the point of sale system could do for us. And it helped me to understand my business a little better; taking away some of the headaches of operating my business is amazing. -Megan Ames, Owner of Bark & Luv. Post this

This year's conference offered tracks dedicated to in-store and online retail, with training sessions on core retail topics such as how to customize the point of sale, streamline promotions and loyalty rewards, save time with mobile inventory handheld devices, and more. Online sessions provided valuable insights to retailers on methods to enhance their eCommerce websites, deploy personalized email marketing and push notifications to customers based on triggers within the software, and learn how easy it is to launch your own branded mobile shopping app. Celerant also introduced many new 3rd party integrations to help retailers boost online sales with local, in-store pick-up from selling store inventory on major brand websites.

In line with the event's theme of 'All Things Digital', Celerant surprised three lucky winners with a kick-start to enhancing their digital strategy. Trigger LLC won a free mobile shopping app for an entire year, Worth Firearms won free SEO (search engine optimization) services for 6 months, and Sheridan Decorating won integrated free email marketing for 3 months!

This year's event featured many partners that integrate with Cumulus Retail's point of sale and eCommerce platform, including Avalara, Shift4 Payments, Worldpay, Star Micronics, AudioEye, Management One, Smartwaiver, and more. Retailers were able to interact with partners at their virtual booths, enter into giveaways, and learn how the integrations can help bring their business to the next level.

A video recap of Celerant's 2023 Virtual Client Conference is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxHsh5E2sB0

