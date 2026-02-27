Celerway Integrates with Palo Alto Networks to Deliver Enterprise Mobile Edge Foundation Anywhere and Everywhere Work Happens

Celerway, a leader in advanced mobile connectivity solutions, today announced it has completed its product integration with Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), a first in a series of deployment models. In doing so, Celerway joined an extensive ecosystem of Palo Alto Networks Technology Partners to deliver intelligent and interoperable solutions that enable joint customers with a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions.

OSLO, Norway and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerway, a leader in advanced mobile connectivity solutions, today announced it has completed its product integration with Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), a first in a series of deployment models. In doing so, Celerway joined an extensive ecosystem of Palo Alto Networks Technology Partners to deliver intelligent and interoperable solutions that enable joint customers with a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions.

This first integration combines Celerway Edge Foundation with Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtual NGFW to provide solution integrators with a comprehensive edge platform — for organizations operating in field, mobile, and remote environments. This joint solution addresses two critical challenges that undermine operational effectiveness in distributed environments – unreliable connectivity and inadequate security – by offering flexible deployment paths. Together, they secure data in transit and protect edge-hosted workloads with granular security policies, enabling operational continuity while defending the expanding attack surface of remote and mobile workforces.

"Organizations conducting operations across challenging environments increasingly require both uninterrupted connectivity and comprehensive security to maintain operational excellence," said Audun F. Hansen, CEO at Celerway. "By integrating our advanced multi-WAN technology with Palo Alto Networks industry-leading security capabilities, we're providing solution integrators with a foundation that addresses connectivity, edge computing, and security challenges simultaneously—enabling digital transformation initiatives that would otherwise be impossible in these demanding environments."

Industry-Specific Applications

The joint integration addresses specific operational challenges across multiple industries:

Public Safety & Emergency Services: Provides mission-critical reliability for first responders through a hybrid cloud connected or office approach to security.

Transportation & Logistics: Enables resilient connectivity and unified security for large-scale fleets.

Field, Nomadic, & Remote Work: Delivers comprehensive protection for distributed teams and mobile professionals.

Operation Tech (OT): Secures remote machines and industrial assets through a layered security approach.

The Celerway Edge Foundation, which forms the connectivity backbone of the joint solution, provides real-time network performance monitoring, preemptive failover, and dynamic load-balancing across multiple carriers and network types. Its unique ability to support multiple containers and full virtual machines directly on-device enables complex application ecosystems to function at the edge without additional hardware—reducing bandwidth requirements through local data processing while maintaining operations during changing network conditions and transitions.

Palo Alto Networks is the global AI cybersecurity leader. The Palo Alto Networks Technology Partner Program delivers a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions that help businesses close security gaps, reduce latency, and improve the end-user experience.

For more information on our technology partnership, please visit the Palo Alto Networks Technology Partner Program page.

Availability

The integrated solution is available immediately through both companies' partner networks. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com/partners/technologypartners.Celerway

About Celerway

Celerway transforms how organizations work in any environment through innovative connectivity solutions, eliminating downtime and maintaining operational continuity. As the only vendor offering real-time connectivity performance monitoring with preemptive dynamic load balancing, and the ability to host VMs and multiple containers on a single platform, Celerway's Edge Foundation ensures unmatched connectivity, security, extensibility, and manageability across multiple simultaneous wired and wireless networks. This unique market position enables solution integrators to build reliable operational platforms for field and remote environments, delivering consistent performance regardless of location or network conditions. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Celerway serves customers globally through its partner network.

