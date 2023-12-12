Cell and Gene Therapy: $27 Billion in Q1-Q3 2023 Funding

Cell and gene therapy is expanding into autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological ailments, and various other areas. Post this

The most active companies forming deals and collaborations in cell and gene therapy across a variety of categories include:

Oxford BioMedica

Astellas Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Eli Lilly

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis

Ginkgo Bioworks

Cytiva (Danaher)

Resilience

Fujifilm

Cell and gene therapy presents promising treatment avenues for various acquired illnesses like cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and genetic disorders by addressing faulty genetic material. A recent example of the industry's newsworthy relevance came on December 8, 2023, when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two gene therapies for sickle cell in a move that offers hope to thousands of people living with the debilitating and life-shortening inherited red blood cell disorder. The FDA's approval also carries a historic distinction because one of the new therapies is the first commercially available treatment based on gene-editing technology in the United States.

Overall, the cell and gene market is also seeing these therapies extending their reach into diverse medical domains. This encompasses autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological ailments, and various other areas.

As the industry advances, cell and gene therapy-related companies have continued to receive huge investments, though the annual total amounts have dipped year-to-year since 2021. The tighter funding environment is not unique to cell and gene therapy and has been seen across other industries. IPOs/FPOs dropped significantly but recovered to an extent. In practical terms, because cell and gene therapy companies are mostly startups, this tighter funding has been experienced as a lower average funding round for VC/private funding, while the number of those deals has remained consistent.

M&A activity, despite accounting for the most funding, has been extremely inconsistent. In the meantime, the number of certain categories such as collaborative deals, licensing, manufacturing/supply chain, and distribution/co-marketing agreements, have been mostly rising at varying rates. Collaboration payments have been a much lower dollar amount, but with large potential milestone payments; the payments being made are fairly consistent in the range of $500 million to $1 billion total per quarter. Those patterns seem to indicate a growing and maturing industry as a whole, despite the varying levels of funding.

About the Report

This Kalorama Information report is designed to provide companies entering or already in this market with knowledge of the trends in deals that will shape future growth and competition.

The report tracks the dealmaking activities in cell and gene therapy since 2021. The report provides informative graphs of quarterly trends from 2021-2023 and also includes the specific details of over 2,000 deals covering the Q1 2022-Q3 2023 period. A lot of attention and funding is being given to the areas related to cell and gene therapy (CGT) recently. Kalorama's tracked CGT investments, acquisitions, and other deals amounted to tens of billions of dollars in the first three quarters of 2023. Understanding the volumes of deals that have been made, who is making which type and how many, and the deals' details, is critical to finding how to take advantage of the opportunities in one of the fastest-growing markets.

For more information or to purchase "Cell and Gene Therapy Funding and Deals Analysis: Financings, Partnering, M&A, Tech Transfers, IPOs/SPACs, Other Deals, 2021-2023" visit: https://kaloramainformation.com/product/cell-and-gene-therapy-market-deals-2021-2023/.

About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Kalorama Information produces dozens of reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.

Kalorama Information's studies feature independent primary research conducted by experienced analysts. Researchers build their market analysis independently from published databases, validating data with inside industry contacts and extensive secondary research, so you can have confidence that you're getting your information from the most trusted source in the industry!

Media Contact

Daniel Granderson, Kalorama Information, (703) 778-3080, [email protected], https://kaloramainformation.com/product/cell-and-gene-therapy-market-deals-2021-2023/

SOURCE Kalorama Information