Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials: How to Successfully Operationalize a Trial of Prolonged Duration, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Regulatory submissions must adhere to evolving guidelines, focusing on compliance and communication

During the startup phase, critical steps can include establishing partnerships with academic institutions, hospitals, and stakeholders to ensure therapy accessibility

Site selection is vital, requiring experienced teams and proper infrastructure

Logistics play a pivotal role, encompassing the secure transportation and storage of biological materials

Data management strategies must address the unique considerations of the substantial data volume associated with cell and gene therapies

Patient engagement presents challenges, requiring long-term monitoring (five to 15 years) after treatment

This webinar aims to comprehensively address these challenges, offering insights and strategies. By understanding and proactively managing logistics, startup procedures, data management, regulatory compliance and patient engagement, participants can pave the way for successful cell and gene therapy trials. The goal is to ensure these therapies become safe, effective and accessible options for patients in need, ultimately transforming the landscape of medical treatments.

