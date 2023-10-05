Cell-Free Riboswitches: Engineering and Applications, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how cell-free systems can capture some cellular functions without biological constraints and complexities. Attendees will gain insights into how cell-free riboswitches enable cell-free systems to sense and respond to chemical signals. The featured speaker will discuss the use of droplet sorting as a powerful tool for designing molecular devices that functions in cell-free systems.
TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cell-free systems aim to capture some properties and functions of living cells without using living cells. By building cell-free systems such as artificial cells and cell-free metabolic pathways, one can try to understand how cells work and/or exploit unique functions of cells without complexities associated with using living cells. In this webinar, we describe cell-free "riboswitches" as molecular devices that enable cell-free systems to sense chemical signals and respond by regulating protein production.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss the semi-rational design of histamine-responsive riboswitches in a cell-free translation system and in liposome-based artificial cells. Furthermore, a high-throughput approach to cell-free riboswitch development aided by microfluidic droplet sorting that drastically streamlines the design process will be discussed. Lastly, the featured speaker will discuss how cell-free riboswitches were used to demonstrate "intercellular" communication among droplet-based artificial cells.
Join this webinar to learn about cell-free riboswitches, their development using microfluid droplet sorting and their role in intercellular communication.
Join Yohei Yokobayashi, PhD, Professor, Nucleic Acid Chemistry and Engineering Unit, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, for the live webinar on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 1pm PDT (4pm EDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cell-Free Riboswitches: Engineering and Applications.
