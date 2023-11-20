Cella By Randstad Digital Announces Launch Of Global Talent Centers

"These new 24-hour marketing and creative services benefit our clients by offering a mixed staffing model that helps marketing and creative leaders invest their dollars to drive maximum value creation for their organizations," said Cella Global Head Jackie Schaffer. Post this

In this exciting time of digital transformation, Cella by Randstad Digital's Global Talent Centers will leverage the network of support from its parent company, Randstad Digital, to enhance its level of customer service to accelerate client success.

The service is designed to offer a wide variety of marketing and creative needs across a number of time zones. Global Talent Centers help facilitate the needs that follow rapid business growth, especially when staff is working at maximum capacity. This service features experienced digital, marketing and creative professionals who provide support across a broad spectrum of services including but not limited to design, user experience, campaigns and demand generation, martech management, and data analysis.

"These new 24-hour marketing and creative services benefit our clients by offering a mixed staffing model that helps marketing and creative leaders invest their dollars to drive maximum value creation for their organizations," said Cella Global Head Jackie Schaffer. "With this expanded service, when you partner with Cella, we deliver comprehensive solutions with speed, quality and value that are customized to every client."

About Cella by Randstad Digital

Cella by Randstad Digital is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win and stay ahead of the competition. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: Combining our knowledge with your experience to achieve extraordinary results. Our industry experts listen to your problems and guide you to the best solutions – from finding the most in-demand talent to providing consulting services that can transform your organization. We are always ready to step up so you can gain the operational edge. Together, we put passion to work. Cella has earned the 2023 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 10-Year Diamond Awards—an honor achieved by only 1% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Cella by Randstad Digital, visit http://www.cellainc.com.

