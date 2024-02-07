Cella By Randstad Digital Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best Of Staffing Talent 15 Year Diamond Award And Client 10 Year Diamond Award For Service Excellence

Cella by Randstad Digital, an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams, announced today that they have won both the Best of Staffing Talent 15 Year Diamond Award as well as the Best of Staffing Client 10 Year Diamond Award.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella by Randstad Digital, an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams, announced today that they have won both the Best of Staffing Talent 15 Year Diamond Award as well as the Best of Staffing Client 10 Year Diamond Award. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the 15-year and 10-year Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 10 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. Cella has earned distinctions for both awards. Of those firms that have participated in the 2024 Best of Staffing program, only 3.8% have earned the 15-Year Diamond award. Similarly, of those firms that have participated in the 2024 Best of Staffing program, only 16% have earned the 10-Year Diamond Award.

For the Talent award, Cella by Randstad Digital received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 66.4% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%. Likewise, for the Client award, Cella by Randstad Digital received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 70.8% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52%.

Cella by Randstad Digital's Global Head, Jackie Schaffer, said, "Our entire team at Cella is deeply honored to have earned the 2024 Best of Staffing 15 Year and 10 Year Diamond Awards from ClearlyRated. We attribute a significant piece of our success to our commitment to providing service excellence for our clients and our talent. It's a fixed point on our horizon, and we aren't satisfied with anything less than delivering an experience that delights."

Vice President of Talent Delivery, Tim Gearhart, agreed, "The recruiting team at Cella has the privilege of working with some of the most outstanding talent in the world. Every detail of our work is focused on enhancing the experience of our talent network. As a team, we relentlessly pursue initiatives that enable our talent base to thrive, and the 15 Year Diamond Award demonstrates that unchanging commitment."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About Cella by Randstad Digital

Cella by Randstad Digital is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win and stay ahead of the competition. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: Combining our knowledge with your experience to achieve extraordinary results. Our industry experts listen to your problems and guide you to the best solutions – from finding the most in-demand talent to providing consulting services that can transform your organization. We are always ready to step up so you can gain the operational edge. Together, we put passion to work. Cella has earned the 2024 Best of Staffing Talent 15 Year Diamond Award as well as the Best of Staffing Client 10-Year Diamond Award.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

