Cella By Randstad Digital Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing Client And Talent 15 Year Diamond Awards For Service Excellence

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella by Randstad Digital, a leading staffing and solutions agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 15 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least fifteen (15) consecutive years. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. Of those firms that participated in the Best of Staffing program in 2025, only 6.3% have earned the 15-Year Diamond award for both Client and Talent Satisfaction. On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 50% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Winners who earned the 15-year Diamond award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 15 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates. Cella has had the honor of winning this award for 17 consecutive years. Cella by Randstad Digital received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 71.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 55%. In addition, the company received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 70.5% of their placed job candidates, also significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%.

"The Best of Staffing Award is a distinction that never loses its relevance for everyone at Cella and it reflects a truth we've held for 17 years: when we empower our talent to flourish, our clients win. And it is imperative to us that our clients win. Our service model is built on this synergy—equipping our talent community with the latest technologies and AI skills so they can deliver the innovation and excellence our clients demand. We expect the best of ourselves daily because we know that our clients' success depends on the caliber of the talent we provide, and we are proud to work with the best in the industry," said Jackie Schaffer, Cella by Randstad Digital's Global Head.

Vice President of Talent Delivery, Tim Gearhart, said, "For nearly two decades, our mission has been to help individuals realize their potential. This recognition reflects our team's passion for creating opportunities where people don't just work—they flourish. We are honored to be recognized for our work in supporting an outstanding talent community, providing the AI-driven tools and excellence in service they need to succeed in a changing world."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of accounting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About Cella by Randstad Digital

Cella by Randstad Digital is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams. We help people build careers and partner with companies to achieve extraordinary results through the Cella Trifecta: combining our knowledge with your experience. Our experts provide solutions, from finding top talent to offering transformative consulting services, to give you an operational edge. Cella is always ready to step up. Together, we put passion to work. Cella has earned ClearlyRated's 2026 Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards for superior service.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact

Karissa Sachs, Cella by Randstad Digital, 1 610-257-7434, [email protected], https://www.cellainc.com/

