Cella by Randstad Digital's Martech Service offering allows companies to elevate and maximize integrated digital marketing strategies

Advisory Services offers an end-to-end process, including assessments and recommendations for practical Martech tools, efficiencies and strategies to reduce challenges so organizations can realize maximum ROI. The goal is to foster innovation and knowledge sharing while reducing investment risk, lack of adoption and inefficiencies. Companies equipped with expert guidance will be set up for continuous improvements, driven by finely-tuned KPIs and standardized best practices – all pointing toward greater success.

Talent and Managed Services augments existing marketing teams with specialized resources to help manage and optimize marketing automation technology and effectively execute integrated marketing programs. These services help provide cost-effective solutions – even 24/7 support from Global Talent Centers with a mix of onshore and offshore talent. Finding talent with the expertise companies need – especially in emerging technologies – is essential to increase production and drive a competitive advantage.

"CMOs are currently challenged to demonstrate results based on investments made; the role of AI in marketing; and balancing privacy with personalization. Martech spend continues to grow and beyond the investment in the technology, there needs to be an investment in people to maintain and operate the tool that will enable them to create personalized customer experiences." said Cella Global Head Jackie Schaffer. "This is the space Cella lives in. We bring strategic martech guidance that enables organizations to create memorable customer experiences that generate brand loyalty while providing the niche talent required to power it all. It's an end-to-end service fully supporting an organization's martech priorities."

Platform Services can revolutionize the technology selection process to ensure successful enterprise-wide implementation, adoption and optimization. From transitioning from marketing portals and legacy sites to more sophisticated platforms such as Adobe Experience Manager or Salesforce, launching B2B capabilities, B2C digital automation or blending content pipelines, this service allows for seamless integration.

Randstad Digital Americas CEO, Graig Paglieri, explained, "We facilitate an accelerated migration and transition from our clients' legacy stack or software to their new tool of choice, ensuring automation of your marketing efforts across multiple channels and touchpoints that will engage customers at every stage of their journey."

Learn more about Martech Services offered by Cella and Randstad Digital

About Cella by Randstad Digital

Cella by Randstad Digital is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win and stay ahead of the competition. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: Combining our knowledge with your experience to achieve extraordinary results. Our industry experts listen to your problems and guide you to the best solutions – from finding the most in-demand talent to providing consulting services that can transform your organization. We are always ready to step up so you can gain the operational edge. Together, we put passion to work. Cella has earned the 2024 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Award as well as the 2024 Best of Staffing 10-Year diamond Award—an honor achieved by only 1% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada.

About Randstad Digital

Randstad North America, Inc., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's leading talent company. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations – Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise – we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. Randstad's North American operations comprise 6,470 associates and a deployed workforce of 71,900 in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at http://www.randstadusa.com or http://www.randstad.ca.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see http://www.randstad.com.

