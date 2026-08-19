CellarPro Launches Unit Cooler Series, Bringing Its Wine Cellar Refrigeration Platform to HVAC/R Contractors

CellarPro's new Unit Coolers give HVAC/R technicians a configurable, ETL-certified evaporator - without locking them into a complete system. Post this

"Refrigeration contractors have been asking us for a component version of our Air Handler platform for years," said Ben Argov, President of CellarPro Cooling Systems. "They want CellarPro's coil performance and build quality, but they want to specify the condensing side themselves. Unit Coolers give them exactly that - a configurable, ETL-certified evaporator with the options they need for custom wine cellar applications, without locking them into a complete system."

Launch Lineup

Three models cover cellars from 600 to 1,750 cu ft:

AH3500UC — Up to 600 cu ft; 1/4-ton nominal size; BTUH*: 2,182 / 2,367 / 2,632 at low / medium / high fan speeds; 8" ducting.

AH5000UC — Up to 1,250 cu ft; 1/3-ton nominal size; BTUH*: 3,531 / 4,059 / 4,690 at low / medium / high fan speeds; 10" ducting.

AH8500UC — Up to 1,750 cu ft; 1/2-ton nominal size; BTUH*: 4,252 / 4,938 / 5,810 at low / medium / high fan speeds; 10" ducting.

* BTUH ratings based on 55°F cellar temperature, 17°F TD, 38°F SST. Condensing units sold separately.

Built for the Trade

All models ship with features aimed at professional installers:

Oversized, coated evaporator coil

High-output EC centrifugal fan, ductable up to 100 equivalent feet (50 feet per duct)

Three-speed variable fan control

Factory-installed TXV

Factory-pressurized and shipped with dry nitrogen

Stainless steel drain pan with 1/2-inch drain connection

Removable housing and refrigerant access valve

Multiple service knockouts and access points

ETL tested and certified

Made in the USA with a 2-year warranty

Contractors can specify optional upgrades, including:

Standard and remote Dixell digital controllers

24V thermostat configuration

Low Ambient Kit for cold-weather installations

Integrated humidifier

Integrated heater

Together, the equipment and available options make Unit Coolers suitable for residential wine cellars, commercial wine storage and specialty temperature-controlled rooms.

Availability

CellarPro Unit Coolers are available for pricing and purchase exclusively to approved contractors and dealers at https://www.cellarprocoolingsystems.com/purchase-wine-cooling-unit/unit-coolers. Contractors and dealers can apply for trade access at https://www.cellarprocoolingsystems.com/professional-contractors-technicians.

About CellarPro Cooling Systems

Founded in 2008 by the owners of Le Cache Premium Wine Cabinets, CellarPro Cooling Systems designs and manufactures wine cellar refrigeration equipment for residential and commercial applications. All CellarPro products are assembled and tested in the company's Petaluma, California, facility. CellarPro serves wine collectors, cellar builders and refrigeration professionals through a network of authorized dealers and directly at www.CellarProCoolingSystems.com.

Media Contact

Ben Argov, CellarPro Cooling Systems, 1 7077948000, [email protected], www.cellarprocoolingsystems.com

SOURCE CellarPro Cooling Systems