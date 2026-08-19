CellarPro Launches Unit Cooler Series, Bringing Its Wine Cellar Refrigeration Platform to HVAC/R Contractors

New configurable evaporator series lets HVAC/R contractors spec their own condensing units, extending CellarPro's proven Air Handler platform into a product line built exclusively for trade professionals.
PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellarPro Cooling Systems, a Petaluma-based manufacturer of wine cellar refrigeration equipment, today launched its Unit Cooler Series, a new product category designed specifically for HVAC/R technicians, refrigeration contractors and cellar builders who want to specify and source their own condensing units. The launch marks CellarPro's first product line aimed exclusively at the professional refrigeration trade.
Unit Coolers are built on CellarPro's proven Air Handler evaporator platform, which has been deployed in custom wine cellar installations for more than a decade. While CellarPro's traditional split cooling units are sold as complete systems, Unit Coolers are offered as configurable evaporator assemblies. Standard models include a coated evaporator coil, high-output EC centrifugal fan and factory-installed TXV. The installing contractor selects the matching condensing unit based on their own load calculations and system design.
"Refrigeration contractors have been asking us for a component version of our Air Handler platform for years," said Ben Argov, President of CellarPro Cooling Systems. "They want CellarPro's coil performance and build quality, but they want to specify the condensing side themselves. Unit Coolers give them exactly that - a configurable, ETL-certified evaporator with the options they need for custom wine cellar applications, without locking them into a complete system."
Launch Lineup
Three models cover cellars from 600 to 1,750 cu ft:
- AH3500UC — Up to 600 cu ft; 1/4-ton nominal size; BTUH*: 2,182 / 2,367 / 2,632 at low / medium / high fan speeds; 8" ducting.
- AH5000UC — Up to 1,250 cu ft; 1/3-ton nominal size; BTUH*: 3,531 / 4,059 / 4,690 at low / medium / high fan speeds; 10" ducting.
- AH8500UC — Up to 1,750 cu ft; 1/2-ton nominal size; BTUH*: 4,252 / 4,938 / 5,810 at low / medium / high fan speeds; 10" ducting.
* BTUH ratings based on 55°F cellar temperature, 17°F TD, 38°F SST. Condensing units sold separately.
Built for the Trade
All models ship with features aimed at professional installers:
- Oversized, coated evaporator coil
- High-output EC centrifugal fan, ductable up to 100 equivalent feet (50 feet per duct)
- Three-speed variable fan control
- Factory-installed TXV
- Factory-pressurized and shipped with dry nitrogen
- Stainless steel drain pan with 1/2-inch drain connection
- Removable housing and refrigerant access valve
- Multiple service knockouts and access points
- ETL tested and certified
- Made in the USA with a 2-year warranty
Contractors can specify optional upgrades, including:
- Standard and remote Dixell digital controllers
- 24V thermostat configuration
- Low Ambient Kit for cold-weather installations
- Integrated humidifier
- Integrated heater
Together, the equipment and available options make Unit Coolers suitable for residential wine cellars, commercial wine storage and specialty temperature-controlled rooms.
Availability
CellarPro Unit Coolers are available for pricing and purchase exclusively to approved contractors and dealers at https://www.cellarprocoolingsystems.com/purchase-wine-cooling-unit/unit-coolers. Contractors and dealers can apply for trade access at https://www.cellarprocoolingsystems.com/professional-contractors-technicians.
About CellarPro Cooling Systems
Founded in 2008 by the owners of Le Cache Premium Wine Cabinets, CellarPro Cooling Systems designs and manufactures wine cellar refrigeration equipment for residential and commercial applications. All CellarPro products are assembled and tested in the company's Petaluma, California, facility. CellarPro serves wine collectors, cellar builders and refrigeration professionals through a network of authorized dealers and directly at www.CellarProCoolingSystems.com.
Media Contact
Ben Argov, CellarPro Cooling Systems, 1 7077948000, [email protected], www.cellarprocoolingsystems.com
SOURCE CellarPro Cooling Systems
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