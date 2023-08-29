CellGate, a Leader in Wireless Telephone Entry and Access Control Technology, Has Been Named an AiNGroup Partner

"It is both humbling and validating to earn the respect for what we have being building from such a well-regarded entity like AiNGroup." Ken Shaw, Vice-President of Sales, CellGate Tweet this

AiNGroup selected CellGate as a new manufacturing partner because of the Company's long track record of cutting edge new wireless technology and ability to deliver sophisticated solutions for the visitor management and access control marketplace. AiNGroup did not have another manufacturing partner with similar characteristics, so CellGate filled a much-needed void in AiN's manufacturer lineup.

Ken Shaw, CellGate's Vice President of Sales, discussed how the new AiNGroup partnership validated CellGate's long-standing reputation in the access control industry, while also acknowledging the prestige that the AiNGroup partnership brings. "It is has long been CellGate's go-to-market strategy to leverage our highly unique combination of technologies to create new value point solutions for access control and visitor management applications," said Shaw. "It is both humbling and validating to earn the respect for what we have being building from such a well-regarded entity like AiNGroup. They are pioneers themselves in the system integration world, and we could not be prouder to offer our wireless technologies to their dealer members."

CellGate's Business Development team has already begun doing regional events with AiNGroup members beginning this month, and plans to participate in their national conference in March 2024 in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated on the Company's proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin N Fenstermaker, CellGate, 2142056825, [email protected], www.cell-gate.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CellGate