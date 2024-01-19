CellGate Debuts New Enhanced QR Code Virtual Key Functionality on All of Its Watchman Multi-Family Advanced Video Telephone Entry Models

"With our QR Code Keys, property managers can choose who should issue them, and we give them different types of keys to utilize based on a visitor's varied need requirements." Noel Gouldin, President, CellGate Post this

The enhanced Temporary Event QR Code Keys can be shared with multiple visitors and are good for one-time needs like parties, visiting friends or one time contractors. They can now be set up to work for between one hour and up to 7 days, and are valid for any uses during the time window designated.

Property managers can generate both types of QR Code Keys themselves via CellGate's TrueCloud Connect™ or via the CellGate app. If they choose, residents can be allowed to generate QR Code Keys themselves via the CellGate app. Recipients of QR Code Keys can be selected from the contact list in their smart phone and can be sent via text or email.

When a QR Code Key is received, the visitor can see the date and times it is valid and the authorized entry points. Individual Key visitors may also save the key in their digital wallet or calendar for easy access, where it automatically regenerates after each use, preventing screen shot sharing and greatly enhancing security.

When arriving at the property, the visitor simply scans their QR Code Key on the Watchman device during the time, date, and access window granted to them. This triggers a time-stamped record including a picture of the visitor, which is then saved in TrueCloud Connect™. Property managers can see a history of who has issued QR Code Keys, how many have been sent, how many have been utilized and when, including unauthorized attempts made outside the Key's set parameters – all via TrueCloud Connect™.

CellGate's President, Noel Gouldin, says that this feature evolution is making multi-family properties safer, while simultaneously simplifying the visitor management process. "Visitor management can be time-consuming for property managers, and each property can be very different in terms of how they want to manage the process," said Gouldin. "With our QR Code Keys, property managers can choose who should issue them, and we give them different types of keys to utilize based on a visitor's varied need requirements. QR Code Keys have the added benefit of not working if shared, unlike numeric codes; so properties are inherently safer due to this technology. We are proud to be able to offer this functionality, and will continue to introduce solutions that make properties and people, safer."

CellGate's QR Code Virtual Keys are available today on both new and already-in-service Watchman multi-family models. To learn more, visit http://www.cell-gate.com/qrcode.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. CellGate's TrueCloud Connect Total Property Wireless Access solution provides the industry's only wireless single login system encompassing Watchman integrated streaming video, OmniPoint wireless multi-point access control and external camera solutions. All CellGate product functionality and administration are provided via TrueCloud Connect™ on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin Fenstermaker, CellGate, 8556942837, info@cell-gate.com, www.cell-gate.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CellGate