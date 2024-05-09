CellGate Elevates Multifamily Access Control with Seamless Integration of TrueCloud Connect with Yardi Property Management Software

"As our products have gained traction in the multifamily market, integrating with a leading property management software like Yardi was a natural progression. We're thrilled to deliver these efficiencies and time-saving benefits to our valued customers." CellGate President, Noel Gouldin Post this

"We have long been committed to revolutionizing the access control and visitor management landscape through wireless technologies like cellular LTE and the internet," said Noel Gouldin, President of CellGate. "As our products have gained traction in the multifamily market, integrating with a leading property management software like Yardi was a natural progression. We're thrilled to deliver these efficiencies and time-saving benefits to our valued customers."

The TrueCloud Connect and Yardi integration brings a host of advantages to multifamily communities:

**Automated User Management**: New residents added to Yardi Voyager can be automatically synced into TrueCloud Connect, while move-outs promptly lose access rights, ensuring seamless security and up-to-date access control.

**Streamlined Data Management**: By eliminating the need for dual manual data entry, the integration minimizes errors and enhances efficiency.

**Real-Time Updates**: Automated nightly syncs, combined with on-demand synchronization, ensure immediate updates when needed, fostering unparalleled responsiveness.

**Seamless Implementation**: CellGate's dedicated Gold Key Service team supports resident data importing, access credential association, and customized access permission setup, ensuring a smooth transition to the integrated solution.

As CellGate continues to push the boundaries of wireless access control and security monitoring, this integration represents a significant milestone in their journey to enhance multifamily living experiences. With a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, CellGate and Yardi are poised to usher in a new era of efficiency and convenience for multifamily communities nationwide.

Existing CellGate hardware customers utilizing Yardi software can now contact CellGate's Gold Key Service team to set up the new integration. There is a nominal monthly fee to support the ongoing integration.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated via TrueCloud Connect™ on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Erin N Fenstermaker, CellGate, 8556942837, [email protected], www.cell-gate.com

