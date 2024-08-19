CellGate Introduces Virtual Key Suite for Its Watchman Multi-Family Models.

"Virtual Keys solve so many potential problems for them (property managers) – including a simple user experience, having clear, actionable data on who is using them and when, and enhanced property security." Noel Gouldin, Founder & President of CellGate Post this

CellGate's Virtual Key Types Include:

Individual Keys: These are shared with only one visitor & provide recurring and restricted access to a property. They are issued as a QR Code, and refresh after each use, thus eliminating screen shot sharing and increasing security. Individual Keys can be limited by day, time or even number of uses, and well as have restrictions on which entry point(s) they will open. They are ideal for visitors that need recurring access like dog walkers, landscapers, pool cleaners and regular babysitters. Individual Keys can be stored in a smart phone's electronic wallet or calendar for easy access.

Benefits of Virtual Keys:

CellGate's family of Virtual Keys provides a multitude of multi-family property management and resident benefits including eliminating QR Code screenshot sharing and pin code sharing, enhancing visitor management and adding a greater layer of security. Virtual Keys can be created by property managers via CellGate's administrative engine, TrueCloud Connect™ or via the CellGate app. Residents can issue Virtual Keys via the CellGate app only. TrueCloud Connect logs data on who created each Virtual Key and when, and each usage attempt made with a Virtual Key, including a picture of the visitor utilizing it. This level of administrative detail allows properties to address any property access issue immediately with clear information on what happened where, by whom and at what time.

CellGate Founder and President, Noel Gouldin, is thrilled to see how Virtual Key functionality is being received by its distributor and dealer network partners, as well as by the multi-family properties now beginning to use it. "Multi-family property owners and managers face many challenges in keeping a property running smoothly while maintaining high resident satisfaction," said Gouldin. "Virtual Keys solve so many potential problems for them – including a simple user experience, having clear, actionable data on who is using them and when, and enhanced property security. Residents are happier because they don't have to hassle with getting physical keys or fobs for their visitors, and don't need property management help to arrange temporary access for someone. Property managers can give their residents these tools and simply monitor how they are used – including revoking credentials quickly, if necessary.

Both new and existing Watchman multi-family models now have the ability to turn on Virtual Key functionality via TrueCloud Connect. Normal usage rates apply. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com/virtual-key-visitor-management/ to learn more.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated via TrueCloud Connect™ on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Erin Fenstermaker, CellGate, 8556942837, [email protected], www.cell-gate.com

