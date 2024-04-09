CellGate Launches a New Connecting Integration Between Their TrueCloud Connect Platform & Multifamily Property Management Software Provider, RealPage

"..facilitating software integrations with a premier property management software platform like RealPage is the next step in our evolution." Noel Gouldin President, CellGate Post this

Many properties that are using RealPage software for property and resident management also utilize CellGate's access control and visitor management solutions – Watchman® and OmniPoint®. All CellGate solutions are controlled by CellGate's TrueCloud Connect, so facilitating an integration between the two platforms was an easy decision for CellGate President, Noel Gouldin.

"Years ago we set our sights on becoming leaders in the access control and visitor management industry utilizing wireless solutions like cellular LTE and the internet," said Gouldin. "As our product offerings have broadened and matured, we have made tremendous strides in penetrating the multifamily access control market, so facilitating software integrations with a premier property management software platform like RealPage is the next step in our evolution. We are excited to bring these desired efficiencies and time savings to CellGate and RealPage customers."

Some of the benefits of the new TrueCloud Connect – RealPage integration include:

Automated User Management: New residents added to the RealPage OneSite system are automatically added and synced into CellGate's TrueCloud Connect; similarly, move-outs will lose access rights as soon as the CellGate and RealPage accounts are synced either immediately or during an overnight sync, keeping the property secure and up-to-date.

Eliminates Dual Entry, Reduces Errors: The Integration streamlines resident data management by removing the need for double manual entries of user data -- minimizing errors, while saving time.

Immediate Updates: Automated nightly syncs, combined with on-demand syncs between systems, ensures immediate updates when needed, enhancing efficiency with no update delays.

Seamless Integration: CellGate's Gold Key Service team supports the importing of resident data from RealPage's software, assists with associating access credentials, and helps set up Call Groups and customized access permissions.

Existing CellGate hardware customers who already utilize RealPage software for property management, may now contact CellGate's Gold Key Service team for assistance in setting up the new connecting integration. There is a nominal monthly fee that supports the ongoing integration.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated via TrueCloud Connect™ on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

