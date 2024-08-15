CellGate Upgrades Popular Watchman® W480 and W482 Models, Now Available with Three Wiegand Expansion Inputs

"We continue to listen to what our distributors and dealers need in order to be successful selling our products, and this helps grow our market share and strengthen our distributor and dealer partnerships." Ken Shaw, Vice President of Sales, Cell-Gate Post this

As the Company's tagline "Total Property Wireless Access" denotes, CellGate's products operate wirelessly on either AT&T or Verizon LTE networks or via Ethernet. The Watchman W480 or W482 models are most often purchased as live video telephone entry visitor management and access control solutions for both automobile gate and building walk ups. The Wiegand expansion inputs on the models allow for other entry access applications beyond the gate itself – often a pedestrian gate, an exit gate or vehicle entry readers, increasing the system's versatility across various property types.

CellGate's Vice President of Sales, Ken Shaw, announced the new Watchman W480 and W482 multi-family model update this week to the Company's distributor and dealer partners. He said the additional Wiegand input capability will allow CellGate to penetrate more multi-family properties than ever before. "Our ability to have three Wiegand expansion ports on these models makes them appealing to even more properties," said Shaw. "Our distributor and dealer base clamored for this capability, and we delivered. We continue to listen to what our distributors and dealers need in order to be successful selling our products, and this helps grow our market share and strengthen our distributor and dealer partnerships."

Part numbers for the new Watchman W480 are AA1MLPE-2X-ATT (on AT&T)| AA1MLPE-2X-VZN (on Verizon) and AA1MLPE-2X-INT (Ethernet); the part number for the new Watchman W482 is AA1MLPE-2X-VPN (Ethernet only).

These new models, and all CellGate products, can be managed via a single login to the company's administrative platform, TrueCloud Connect™. They are available for purchase now through CellGate's distributor networks. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com/watchman/ to learn more.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated via TrueCloud Connect™ on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin N Fenstermaker, CellGate, 8556942837, [email protected], www.cell-gate.com

SOURCE CellGate