CellGate's OmniPoint Wireless Access Control System Was Named Winner of the 2023 Security Sales & Integration Security Solutions Awards in Access Control

CellGate chose to highlight the Vanguard Crossing Apartments' OmniPoint installation in their submission because it had a number of factors that highlighted OmniPoint's benefits.

"With the Vanguard Crossing Apartments property, there were multiple apartment buildings with attached parking garages for each floor of apartments," said Ken Shaw, CellGate's Vice President of Sales. "Residents park on the same floor of the parking garage that their apartment is located on, and then walk directly from the parking garage floor to the floor of their apartment. The cement construction of the parking garages made wiring an access control system difficult. There were also two gated entrances to the outdoor, fenced-in pool that were a challenge for a wired solution. These two areas accounted for more than half of the entrances that needed access control, making OmniPoint a solution that had to be considered.

Award entries were judged on all technology deployment aspects involved such as: application, innovation, functionality, value, advantages vs. similar solutions, competitive advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider and benefits to the end user.

Noel Gouldin, CellGate's founder and the inventor of the OmniPoint wireless multi-point access control system, beamed upon learning his Company submission won the SSI Security Solutions Awards for Access Control award. "I am so proud of my hard-working development team for helping create OmniPoint, said Gouldin, "and that it is receiving recognition for its ability to create more secure access control solutions in environments that previously had few options."

CellGate's OmniPoint wireless access control solution is designed to work in multi-tenant communities, schools, warehouses, shipping yards, marinas, loading docks, regional airports, parking lots, and many other similar properties that have factors that make a wired access control solution cost prohibitive or impossible to install.

While OmniPoint can work almost anywhere, it is most ideal, cost-effective and reliable for properties that have:

Entry points spread out up to a mile

Line of site not always available

Fenced outdoor areas that need to be secured

Sites where pulling wire is not practical or financially feasible

The OmniPoint solution only began shipping to the market in the last year, thus Gouldin believes CellGate has only scratched the surface of the property locations that could use a system with its features and benefits. "OmniPoint is still in its infancy," said Gouldin. "We know of so many applications where it could be successfully adopted, so are very grateful that Security Sales & Integration chose to give its stamp of approval to us with their Security Solutions award for access control. We can't wait to see OmniPoint successfully installed in thousands of additional locations."

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated on the Company's proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

