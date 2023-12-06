CellNetix Selects Proscia To Deliver New Standard Of Excellence In Pathology

"At CellNetix, we are mission-driven and pride ourselves on quality and delivering more precise results. Adopting digital pathology is critical to furthering this aim." - Kathleen Fondren, CEO Post this

TUKWILA, WASH. and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2023 CellNetix Pathology & Laboratories, one of the largest independent pathology service providers in the United States, is innovating its practice with digital pathology to advance its mission of excellence. In doing so, it will provide faster, more confident results and lay the foundation for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pathology. CellNetix is working with Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, to complete its transformation and digitize a portion of its 1 million glass slides per year.

Digital pathology is modernizing the microscope-based practice, driving a shift to high-resolution images that each contain over 1 billion pixels telling the story of a patient's disease. Accelerated by a growing base of evidence, laboratories are adopting digital pathology to optimize routine operations, increase the confidence of decision making, enhance the pathologist experience, and unlock new insights with AI.

"At CellNetix, we are mission-driven and pride ourselves on quality and delivering more precise results," said Kathleen Fondren, CEO of CellNetix. "Adopting digital pathology is critical to furthering this aim. Proscia has established itself as a leading player in the space, and we are confident that working with the team will enable us to quickly realize the unprecedented potential of this innovation."

In modernizing its practice with Proscia, CellNetix will achieve greater flexibility along with productivity and efficiency gains in its routine workflows. It will also streamline collaboration among the 60+ pathologists distributed across its regional network, broadening access to expertise. Looking ahead, CellNetix will remain on the forefront of pathology by paving the way to unlock new insights with AI and capitalize on the wealth of real-world data that it generates.

"CellNetix is ideally positioned to benefit from AI-powered digital pathology at scale," said David West, Proscia's CEO. "Its commitment to excellence is backed by a strong culture of innovation and collaboration. We look forward to seeing the impact of our efforts together, both immediately and as the promise of the technology continues to grow."

With today's news, CellNetix joins the roster of leading laboratories and life sciences organizations that have turned to Proscia to accelerate their adoption of digital pathology. Proscia's user base is made up of over 10,000 pathologists and scientists, including those from 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and leading anatomic pathology laboratories.

About CellNetix Pathology & Laboratories

CellNetix Pathology & Laboratories is a private, physician-owned pathology company with 60+ board-certified pathologists who have served hospitals and clinics throughout the Pacific Northwest for more than 50 years. With more than 25 subspecialties and a dedicated team of 300 technicians and professionals, it offers one of the largest and most comprehensive anatomic and molecular pathology service menus in the region. For more information, visit www.cellnetix.com.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating the transformation to digital pathology to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate R&D, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia's software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.

