CellSmart POS Debuts Exclusive IMEI Verification for Phone Retailers and Repair Businesses at Gadget Repair Expo

Nearly all Americans (97%) own a cell phone. With 40% of people upgrading their smartphone every two to three years in addition to the myriad new cell phone product releases every year, wireless retailers need to ensure that they have a technology infrastructure in place that allows them to not only simplify the buying process for consumers, but also provide service and repairs to those who require it.

"IMEI verification is just another example of the innovative features that we are bringing to our customers to help them run their stores better," said Muhammad Saqib, VP of CellSmart POS. "In addition to giving wireless retail stores complete visibility into their inventory and the ability to keep track of repairs and notify customers once they are complete, our system also allows them to process payments, which has traditionally been outsourced to a third party. Stores don't want to deal with multiple vendors to do something that we're able to give them in a single, all-in-one platform – it's a win-win for retailers and their customers."

"If you own a cell phone store or multiple stores, you would be crazy not to have CellSmart POS," said Salvatore Didino, Unlimit Yourself Wireless. "From professional receipts, inventory, layaway, repairs, email and text notifications, and much much more, it's an all-in-one, easy to use system. CellSmart POS has allowed me to open multiple stores by allowing me to keep track of inventory, employees, and sales."

Attendees can experience the CellSmart POS platform at booth #49 at Gadget Repair Expo. To learn more about CellSmart POS and book a time to meet at the show, visit: www.cellsmartpos.com.

