Celly and Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops Announce Initial Agreement to Revolutionize Truck Stop Hydrogen Infrastructure

Cyclum's new innovative Truck Stop concept combines traditional and transitional fuels including diesel, renewable diesel, and ethanol-based gasoline with renewable fuels including renewable natural gas (RNG) compressed natural gas (CNG), Green Hydrogen and EV charging Fast Charge capabilities. All these Fueling options come with essential and world class amenities including convenience stores, restaurants, and even short stay sleeping pods at select locations. This next level in the Truck Stop Industry aligns perfectly with Celly's expertise in designing and implementing Hydrogen sustainable solutions.

"By aligning with Celly, Cyclum can ensure that our facilities are equipped with the most advanced and reliable Hydrogen systems available, offering OEM's, Truck Fleets, Truckers and Travelers a sustainable and convenient experience" said Shuaib Sayed, Business Strategy - Marketing and Financial Analyst for Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops.

Currently, Celly and Cyclum are working with multiple committed Truck Stop Operators, Architects, Engineers, and Contractors at over 18 locations in California and Florida. Current Plans include the West and East Coast Truck Routes along with connecting the Central U.S. through the Interstate Highways of the 10, 20, 40, 70 and 80. Specialized locations with cooperative partners are an additional priority through the Nationwide implementation strategy.

In collaboration, Cyclum and Celly are excited to join forces and pioneer the future of truck stop infrastructure.

