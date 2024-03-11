Celly and Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops Announce Initial Agreement to Revolutionize Truck Stop Hydrogen Infrastructure

Celly and Cyclum have forged a groundbreaking partnership aimed at revolutionizing truck stop infrastructure and advancing sustainable energy solutions. Leveraging Celly's expertise in green hydrogen distribution and Cyclum's innovative approach to truck stop design, the partnership seeks to integrate state-of-the-art Celly Hydrogen Refueling Stations (HRS) at Cyclum Truck Stop locations across California and Florida. This collaboration not only ensures fast, reliable, and USA-made green hydrogen refueling for OEMs and fleet owners but also signifies a pivotal step towards a greener, more efficient future in the trucking industry.
HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revolutionizing the energy industry with green Hydrogen, Celly is a dynamic business driving change. Based in Texas, Celly H2 LLC stands poised to redefine industry norms as a leading distributor of green hydrogen fuel. With a steadfast dedication to delivering clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy alternatives, Celly emerges as the ideal ally for Cyclum and others seeking sustainable energy solutions. Their comprehensive services span from delivering and dispensing low CI hydrogen to cutting-edge modular refueling stations, encompassing operations, maintenance, and logistics, placing Celly at the vanguard of a greener tomorrow. Inspired by successful models in Europe, Celly is committed to sustainability and efficiency, offering hydrogen fuels tailored for municipalities, transit authorities, fleet owners, industrial users, refineries, ports, and businesses alike. Embracing an innovative "drop and swap" approach to hydrogen transport, Celly epitomizes the future of sustainable energy distribution.
Cyclum will elevate trucking fleet's performance, integrating state-of-the-art Celly HRS's at every Cyclum Truck Stop location, ensuring fast, reliable, and USA-made green hydrogen refueling. Each site will be tailored for OEM's & fleet owners seeking sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable hydrogen infrastructure.
Cyclum's new innovative Truck Stop concept combines traditional and transitional fuels including diesel, renewable diesel, and ethanol-based gasoline with renewable fuels including renewable natural gas (RNG) compressed natural gas (CNG), Green Hydrogen and EV charging Fast Charge capabilities. All these Fueling options come with essential and world class amenities including convenience stores, restaurants, and even short stay sleeping pods at select locations. This next level in the Truck Stop Industry aligns perfectly with Celly's expertise in designing and implementing Hydrogen sustainable solutions.
"By aligning with Celly, Cyclum can ensure that our facilities are equipped with the most advanced and reliable Hydrogen systems available, offering OEM's, Truck Fleets, Truckers and Travelers a sustainable and convenient experience" said Shuaib Sayed, Business Strategy - Marketing and Financial Analyst for Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops.
Currently, Celly and Cyclum are working with multiple committed Truck Stop Operators, Architects, Engineers, and Contractors at over 18 locations in California and Florida. Current Plans include the West and East Coast Truck Routes along with connecting the Central U.S. through the Interstate Highways of the 10, 20, 40, 70 and 80. Specialized locations with cooperative partners are an additional priority through the Nationwide implementation strategy.
In collaboration, Cyclum and Celly are excited to join forces and pioneer the future of truck stop infrastructure.
